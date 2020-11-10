Jim Boeheim is being sued by the family of Jorge Jiminez for the Syracuse University men’s basketball coach’s role in a 2019 car crash in which his vehicle struck and killed Jiminez on Interstate 690 in Syracuse.
In the lawsuit that was obtained by TMZ Sports and reported Monday, the family claims that Boeheim is responsible for Jiminez’s death because he “was travelling at a high rate of speed and/or was otherwise negligent in the operation of a vehicle.”
Boeheim was returning home from dinner on Feb. 20, 2019, when the fatal accident occurred, and according to police reports, he swerved to avoid a disabled vehicle in the road and accidentally stuck and killed Jiminez, who had exited the car.
The incident was ruled a tragic accident after a police investigation and no further charges were filed. Boeheim and the university had not publicly commented on the lawsuit Monday night, but the Hall of Fame coach had expressed remorse on multiple occasions after the fatal crash. Financial terms of the lawsuit were not disclosed.
Boeheim is entering his 45th season as head coach of the Orange, which is expected to begin in late November. The Atlantic Coast Conference will release its schedule today.
