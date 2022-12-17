SYRACUSE – Jim Boeheim channeled his emotions to guide the Syracuse University men’s basketball team to a victory over Cornell on Saturday. Joseph Girard III scored 19 points to lead five in double figures and SU withstood a barrage of 3-point attempts to secure the 78-63 victory over Cornell with 16,578 fans on hand at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse (8-4 overall, 1-0 ACC) won its fifth straight game to close the nonconference slate and will next host Pittsburgh at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Dome to begin full-time ACC action.
Boeheim was choked up with tears in his eyes during the postgame press conference as he started speaking of Louis Orr. The SU legend from his first recruiting class as head coach died Thursday at age 64 following a cancer battle.
After some brief opening thoughts on the game, Boeheim turned his attention to Orr and spoke from the heart for about three minutes before he stepped away from the podium without taking questions.
“I’ve been fortunate, I’ve had a lot of great players and met a lot of great people,” Boeheim said afterward. “Louis Orr was a great player, make no mistake about it, he was a great player. ... But he’s the best off the court that any program has ever had.”
Boeheim reflected on traveling to Cincinnati to watch Orr play on a suggestion roughly two weeks after the 47th-year head coach accepted the position at SU. He went on to credit Orr’s character and the way he treated people throughout his life at SU and beyond.
Boeheim closed by acknowledging that it was difficult to coach with Orr’s passing fresh on his mind. There was a moment of silence held for the beloved SU icon prior to the game.
“It’s amazing just to go out and win for him, you see how passionate coach is each and every day,” Girard III said. “It shows how passionate he is about his players, former and present, so it means a lot to us to just kind of get those wins for him and try to make him happy.”
Syracuse proved it was up to the challenge of facing the highest-volume 3-point shooting team in the country entering the day.
Cornell (7-3) made 13 of its 48 attempts from deep – marking the second highest number of attempts from behind the arc ever by an SU opponent – after connecting on four of its first seven 3-pointers. The early shooting surge helped Cornell to a 25-14 edge 11 minutes into the first half.
The Big Red entered the day leading NCAA Division I men’s basketball in average 3-pointers made (11.9) and attempted (32.1).
“They’re smart, they move the ball really well and they’re looking for the 3,” Girard III said. “We just got to be moving on defense and we did that the last 25 minutes. We knew that’s what they were going to do coming in and we just had to be ready from the jump.”
The Orange fed off the Big Red misses from there and closed the first half on a 23-12 run to enter the break tied at 37 apiece. Syracuse pulled away in the second half, building a lead as large as 20.
Freshman Judah Mintz added 14 points while struggling with efficiency as forwards Chris Bell and Benny Williams added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for SU.
“I think it was the defense really, just playing hard, getting out to shooters and rebounding,” Bell said. “The guards started to come in and the wings and forwards started to move out, so the zone started to work.”
Syracuse center Jesse Edwards scored 10 of his 11 points after halftime and added 12 rebounds. Boeheim said that the senior was playing through an illness. Edwards exited and went to the locker room briefly in the second half to stop a nosebleed but came back to help close out the victory.
Syracuse won its 42nd straight game over Cornell and last lost in December 1968 to the in-state Ivy League foe from Ithaca.
The national champion SU men’s soccer coaching staff was brought onto the court during a media timeout in the first half and received a standing ovation.
