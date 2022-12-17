SYRACUSE – Jim Boeheim channeled his emotions to guide the Syracuse University men’s basketball team to a victory over Cornell on Saturday. Joseph Girard III scored 19 points to lead five in double figures and SU withstood a barrage of 3-point attempts to secure the 78-63 victory over Cornell with 16,578 fans on hand at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse (8-4 overall, 1-0 ACC) won its fifth straight game to close the nonconference slate and will next host Pittsburgh at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Dome to begin full-time ACC action.

