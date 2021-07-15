College basketball
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University head coach Jim Boeheim, his two sons Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim, and SU associate head coach Adrian Autry will represent the Orange during an overseas tour with USA East Coast Basketball later this summer.
Western Connecticut State coach Guy Randcourt coordinates the program founded in 2006. USA East Coast Basketball will be represented by three teams of college players — Red, White and Blue squads — for exhibition games in Valencia and Barcelona, Spain, next month.
The full roster, not yet released, is expected to gather July 30 at Manhattan College for practices before making the trip.
