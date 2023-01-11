SYRACUSE — Maliq Brown managed his first career double-double to help the Syracuse University men’s basketball team secure a critical Atlantic Coast Conference victory Wednesday night.
The freshman forward delivered 11 points and 12 rebounds for another strong performance off the bench as SU beat Virginia Tech, 82-72, before 16,158 fans at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Joseph Girard III scored a team-best 24 points for Syracuse (11-6 overall, 4-2 ACC), which will next host Notre Dame (9-8, 1-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the same location.
Brown came through while playing 30-plus minutes for the second straight game after never previously reaching that mark.
“It feels good, especially coming off the bench, I’m just doing what the coaches say,” Brown said. “I know I’ve been working hard at practice and outside of practice, too, so just being able to go into the game and show that my talents will keep winning, and just helping my teammates as best I can.”
Syracuse improved to 8-2 since the start of December and gained its most significant win in terms of the NCAA Net Rankings, claiming its first Quad 2 victory after entering 0-4 combined in Quads 1 and 2. The Orange opened the day at No. 130 in the Net Rankings while the Hokies were No. 51.
Brown finished with a career high on the boards and was one shy of matching his best career scoring output. He dunked home a put-back with 12 minutes and 40 seconds left to extend the SU advantage to 63-41 for its biggest lead, capping off a 20-4 run after halftime to pull away.
The 6-foot-8 freshman from Culpeper, Va., also contributed energetic defense and added a block and two steals, finishing 5-for-7 shooting in 33 minutes off the bench.
Brown provided 10 points and eight rebounds in 36 minutes as a reserve in SU’s 73-66 loss to then 11th-ranked Virginia last Saturday. For the season, the rookie is averaging 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14 minutes per game.
“With the performance I had on Saturday, just the momentum I had coming into the week with back-to-back games against hometown teams, I came out wanting to keep that momentum and just stayed focused and ready to play,” Brown said.
Brown played mostly at the expense of starting forward Benny Williams, who was limited to eight minutes after returning from a one-game absence due to a non-COVID illness.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said later that Brown played the bulk of minutes at power forward due to performance and not lasting effects from Williams’ stomach bug, stating “you earn your minutes.”
“He stays around the basket, that’s what he does,” Boeheim said. “That’s where the ball is and that’s where he gets the rebounds, Benny wants to play out 15 to 18 feet, and there are no rebounds out there. Maliq is doing what we need him to do.”
Girard III scored 15 of his 24 in the second half, hitting a pair of 3-pointers during the decisive run to open the second half and help SU pull away. The senior shooting guard has scored 15 or more points in nine straight games and is averaging 23.7 over his last four.
Justin Taylor added 10 points off the bench, asserting himself over starting small forward and fellow freshman, Chris Bell, with Taylor playing 28 minutes to Bell’s nine.
Senior center Jesse Edwards and freshman point guard Judah Mintz added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for SU.
Grant Basile tallied 26 points and 10 rebounds while Justyn Mutts scored 21 but the interior duo received little help for Virginia Tech (11-6, 1-5).
Two area SU athletes were recognized as Watertown native Matt Gorman was introduced, stood and waved to the crowd as an alumni from the 2003 SU men’s basketball national championship team.
Carthage native Mike Powell also received an ovation when it was announced that his jersey will be retired by the SU men’s lacrosse program in March.
