Syracuse University guard Joseph Girard III looks to make a pass as Virginia Tech defends during Wednesday’s game. Scott Trimble/strimble syracuse.com

SYRACUSE — Maliq Brown managed his first career double-double to help the Syracuse University men’s basketball team secure a critical Atlantic Coast Conference victory Wednesday night.

The freshman forward delivered 11 points and 12 rebounds for another strong performance off the bench as SU beat Virginia Tech, 82-72, before 16,158 fans at the JMA Wireless Dome.

