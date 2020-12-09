The Syracuse University men’s basketball team is expected to have junior Buddy Boeheim back in the lineup for its Atlantic Coast Conference opener at 1 p.m. Saturday at Boston College.
Orange coach Jim Boeheim stated late Tuesday night during a zoom conference following SU’s 79-69 nonconference setback at Rutgers that he anticipated his son and starting shooting guard back on the floor for SU’s next practice.
Buddy Boeheim missed the last three games for Syracuse (3-1 overall) after being determined as a close contact to the one positive COVID-19 test in the program announced last Thursday. Five program members total have been out due to the positive case and subsequent contact tracing protocol.
“Buddy will be back by Saturday,” Jim Boeheim said. “He’s worked out every day, he’s lifted and run and done all the things. He’ll have two full days of practice with us Thursday and Friday, and he’ll be back. He’ll be ready but the time off hurts, no question about it.”
Buddy Boeheim has been quarantined in the Boeheim family home, according to Jim Boeheim, during his required isolation period.
Jim Boeheim said after SU’s victory over Rider last Saturday that his son was in good spirits and maintaining his conditioning as he waited for clearance to return.
“He’s actually doing great,” Jim Boeheim said. “He’s happy that his team is playing well, he misses it, but fortunately he’s quarantined at home and there is a gym nearby, so he’s probably working out harder than anybody right now.”
Buddy Boeheim scored a team-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers, in nearly 38 minutes to help SU beat Bryant in its season opener. He was one of two scholarship players, along with Chaz Owens, who has not played since due to the latest confirmed positive COVID-19 case in the program.
The Orange went 2-1 in his absence and has also played without starting center, Bourama Sidibe, who is expected to miss the remainder of the month due to a torn meniscus.
Syracuse sophomore guard Joe Girard III, who worked out with Buddy Boeheim for much of the offseason, said that the team is eager to welcome him back.
“That’s my brother, blood couldn’t make us any closer,” Girard III said after SU’s win over Rider last Saturday. “Everybody knows Buddy and that he’s one of the hardest workers, obviously here if not the entire country. He loves the game of basketball and has a unique opportunity to play for his dad at one of the most prestigious teams in the country, and just to see it taken away from him for something that’s not technically his fault, it just stinks.”
He added: “Obviously I miss him and obviously I wish he was out here with us, he’s a big part of the team.”
Buddy Boeheim made 97 total 3-pointers to lead the ACC last year. He will return from a second coronavirus-related hiatus after the entire team went on a two-week pause following positive tests by Jim Boeheim and one other undisclosed team member announced Nov. 15.
Syracuse returned on the eve of its season opener and had missed 17 practices in a span of 20 days as of late last week due to its combined COVID-19 stoppages.
“We need the practice,” Jim Boeheim said Tuesday night. “You just don’t have the defensive rotations that you would like. We have freshmen, two new players out there who are trying to learn what we’re doing on defense and offense and it’s not that easy, and when you don’t practice for 17 days, but I’m happy with the position we’re in right now.”
