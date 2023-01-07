The Syracuse University men’s basketball team momentarily made Virginia coach Tony Bennett sweat during his milestone victory on Saturday.
The Orange trimmed a 23-point deficit in the second half to single digits but was unable to pull off the comeback in a 73-66 loss to the 11th-ranked Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
Bennett claimed his 327th victory in 14 seasons at Virginia to gain sole possession of the program wins record. He entered tied with Terry Holland, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and was represented by his wife, Ann, for the momentous occasion.
“Terry (Holland) was a great coach,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “He’s a brilliant guy, he’s just the nicest man I know, if not the nicest he’s in the running, and Tony is the same way. Virginia is lucky to get those two guys to come here and coach, and Tony Bennett is a great coach.”
Joseph Girard III and Judah Mintz scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, to lead Syracuse (10-6 overall, 3-2 ACC), which was without starting forward Benny Williams due to a non-COVID illness, described as a stomach bug by Boeheim.
Armaan Franklin scored 16 points and Isaac McKneely added 12, each contributing four 3-pointers to help Virginia (11-3, 3-2) hold on for the win.
The Orange turned to the full-court press midway through the second half and engineered a 13-0 scoring run to cut the Cavaliers advantage to 57-48 with four minutes and 50 seconds left.
Girard III hit a pair of 3-pointers in a six-second span — hitting from deep then making another from the opposite wing after a steal by Justin Taylor on the ensuing inbound pass — to bring SU within 64-56 with 2:14 remaining.
Virginia managed to make free throws in the closing minutes to fend off SU and withstand a drought of nine-plus minutes without a field goal down the stretch.
The only other ACC setback for SU came in similar fashion, erasing a 20-point deficit after halftime before falling to Pittsburgh, 84-82, on Dec. 20.
“I thought the last 12 minutes, we moved better offensively,” Boeheim said. “We only got one steal out of the press, but I thought we got better movement on offense, and we got Joe some shots.”
Virginia built a 35-27 halftime edge then scored 12 unanswered after the break, holding SU scoreless while forcing four turnovers to extend the lead to 47-26 with 15:35 left.
Kihei Clark tallied 11 assists operating in the high post as the Cavaliers finished 12-for-26 on 3-pointers, their highest total against an ACC team and second-highest mark of the season overall. Syracuse entered allowing 9.6 average 3-pointers to opposing teams, the most in the ACC.
The Orange shot just 38 percent in the first half and committed 10 turnovers before the intermission.
“Our offense got us beat today,” Boeheim said. “As poorly as we played defensively and as well as they shot, they only had 35 points at halftime. We just offensively took ourselves out of the game.”
Freshman forward Maliq Brown provided 10 points and eight rebounds as the only other player to score in double figures for SU. He played a season-high 36 minutes after quickly subbing for John Bol Ajak, who started in place of Williams but was replaced after three minutes and didn’t return.
Brown — a native of nearby Culpeper, Va. — had played just 15 combined minutes over his previous two games and finished two points shy of his career-best scoring effort and one off his personal high on the boards.
Senior center Jesse Edwards was limited to four points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes for SU.
Backup point guard Symir Torrence delivered five assists in 12 minutes off the bench in his return from a one-game absence due to a sore shoulder for SU, which will next host Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Jayden Gardner added 10 points and three rebounds for the Cavaliers and became the only active NCAA Division I player with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds by hauling in a board during the first half.
