The Boeheim brothers were unable to keep their New Year’s celebration rocking down the stretch Saturday night at the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse senior shooting guard Buddy Boeheim scored 27 points and Jimmy Boeheim added 18 but the Virginia Cavaliers beat the host Orange, 74-69, for the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball victory in front of a reported crowd of 17,295 fans.
Syracuse (7-6 overall, 1-1 ACC) will next play at 8 Wednesday night at Miami (Fla.) in a league game to be televised on the ACC Network.
Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim teamed up for 45 points in Saturday’s setback as the only SU players in double figures while the rest of the Orange combined for 22 points on 8-for-25 shooting.
Buddy Boeheim went 7-for-17 from the field and 5-for-11 from behind the 3-point arc to finish one shy of his season high in scoring against persistent double teams from a swarming Virginia defense, while adding five assists and four rebounds.
“The attention that Buddy is getting, these other guys, we basically played 4 on 3, and we couldn’t score in the 4-on-3 situations,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said.
“The doubles should help us, we get wide open looks, but we couldn’t score that way, so I just told Buddy to take the ball and we opened it up.”
Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin each scored 17 points and contributed three apiece from deep to lead Virginia (8-5, 2-1), which shot 63 percent in the second half to match its season-high scoring output against a Power-5 opponent.
The Cavaliers engineered a 9-0 run to push their advantage to 61-52 with six minutes and 30 seconds left, pulling away from a halftime tie that remained tight for much of the second half.
Buddy Boeheim connected from behind the arc to cut the Virginia edge to 65-62 with 3:50 left, but Clark responded with a deep 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.
Buddy Boeheim again hit from deep to cut into the SU deficit at 72-69 with 1:15 left, but Clark made two free throws with 21 seconds left to secure Virginia’s seventh win in the last eight games against SU.
“They’re a tough team, and I think coach (Tony) Bennett is the best at drawing up his own offense against the zone,” Buddy Boeheim said. “I’ve seen four different looks the four years I’ve played them, and they’ve done different things with different personnel. … They just run so many different sets that I don’t see against other teams.”
Jayden Gardner scored 15 points while Kadin Shedrick posted a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds for Virginia.
Cole Swider made just 3 of 12 shots for eight points, and Joe Girard III went 1-for-5 to contribute just three points. Jesse Edwards added nine points and five blocks while fouling out for the second straight game.
Syracuse shot just 36.7 percent and went 15-for-23 on free throws, including a 2-for-8 performance at the foul line by Jimmy Boeheim, but managed the second -highest scoring output against the stingiest defense in the ACC.
Virginia entered allowing an average of 56.2 points per game to opposing teams.
“I think our offense overall was pretty good, but on defense, you can’t give up 74 points to them and let them shoot the shots they got, it was too many easy looks, and we all have to be better on that end,” Buddy Boeheim said.
