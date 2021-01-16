Times staff and wire reports
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh star Justin Champagnie made a surprise return and scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half to lead host Pittsburgh to a 96-76 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Syracuse on Saturday at the Petersen Events Center.
The Orange (7-4 overall, 1-3 ACC) lost its third straight conference game and has dropped three of its last four overall.
Champagnie matched his season high for points and also collected 16 rebounds while playing for the first time in exactly one month due to a knee injury. He showed he was recovered with three second-half dunks to help the Panthers take command.
The sophomore forward, who leads Pitt with averages of 17.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, missed the first matchup against SU earlier this month and was not expected back Saturday.
“We know he can play so we’re preparing for every contingency, but he’s just a really good player,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “We were OK with him in the first half, the second half we just couldn’t control him at all, but I think he’s a really good player, an all-league player, and he was the difference today.”
Syracuse is next scheduled to host Miami (Fla.) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Carrier Dome. Fans will not be permitted due to state COVID-19 restrictions but the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
Alan Griffin scored a career-best 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Syracuse. Quincy Guerrier added 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots, Marek Dolezaj had 14 points and three rejections and Buddy Boeheim tallied 12 points.
The Panthers shot 46.3 percent from the field, held an 18-6 advantage in fast-break points and held a 47-35 rebounding edge.
Syracuse surrendered 64 second-half points and a season high for a regulation game overall.
Boeheim was critical of his team’s defensive performance afterward, rating it among the worst he has seen in his 45-year tenure as head coach.
“This was a defensive game, and we got no stops, we are going to have to find some way to be better defensively going forward,” Boeheim said.
“They got it inside too easily, when they missed, they got it and put it back, but it was really every position,” he later added. “We struggled at every position defensively the whole second half. It was a complete team breakdown defensively.”
The Panthers scored eight unanswered points to start the second half, sparked by Champagnie to quickly rally from a five-point deficit at the break. They utilized a 16-4 run later in the half, holding SU without a field goal for four minutes, to open a 59-48 advantage with 12 minutes left.
“I think it’s more about moving our feet and playing with our energy,” Guerrier said. “I think in the second half, we came out and didn’t play with energy and weren’t moving our feet, and that’s the reason why we lost. Our defense was not good.”
Xavier Johnson recorded 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Panthers (7-2, 3-1). Ithiel Horton matched his season high of five 3-pointers while scoring a campaign-best 20 points and Au’Diese Toney added 18 points as Pitt completed a regular-season sweep of the Orange.
Pittsburgh played for just the second time in 25 days due to various COVID-19 situations. The Panthers’ lone game during the span was a 63-60 road win over the Orange on Jan. 6.
LUCKIE OFFICIATES
Ogdensburg native Jamie Luckie joined the officiating crew for Saturday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh matchup.
The veteran college basketball referee had worked in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament for 20 straight seasons before his streak was halted due to the coronavirus cancelation last March.
SU SCHEDULE UPDATES
The ACC announced two schedule updates for Syracuse on Friday night. The Orange are slated to host the Boston College Eagles at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13 in a game that was initially slated to be played a week later.
Syracuse is now scheduled to host Notre Dame at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 in a makeup outing that was originally scheduled for Dec. 22. Both games will be televised on the ACC Network.
The Orange has three postponed games with a makeup date still to be determined by the conference — at Wake Forest (Dec. 30) and home matchups against Florida State (Jan. 6) and Clemson (Jan. 12).
