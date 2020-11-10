CANTON — Although the Liberty League announced the cancellation of its winter sports seasons on Monday, the news may not be as bleak as it seems for the Clarkson and St. Lawrence University winter teams.
The Liberty League canceled its official schedule of games but teams in the conference are still allowed to make their own nonconference schedules, which can still include fellow Liberty League teams. The sports affected are basketball, squash, swimming and diving, and indoor track and field.
St. Lawrence University men’s basketball coach Chris Downs is optimistic his team will have some sort of season, with games starting sometime in February. He even foresees a college football model, where his squad practices during the week and has a game on Saturdays for several weeks. It’s also possible that the Saints could play schools in the area they may not normally play, like Jefferson Community College, Paul Smith’s and North Country Community College.
“That would be great,” Downs said of facing area schools in the same predicament. “I think it would be a good opportunity for us. We probably won’t have our full team of guys. Some kids will decide to take a gap year and come back (in the fall). Others will be here. I think we’ll have enough players to be able to play. Even if it’s just the enjoyment of playing some new faces, it’s good. It’s basically a glorified scrimmage.”
When SUNYAC and the New England Small College Athletic Conference canceled their seasons last month, Liberty League coaches wondered if the same was coming for their league. Then COVID-19 cases started to rise around the region.
“It’s been feeling like this would probably be the outcome,” Downs said. “Even once we saw the fall seasons be canceled and we knew everybody would be moving indoors. The finality of it stinks.”
Since Liberty league schools are still free to play games Clarkson women’s basketball coach Maureen Webster, a former Madrid-Waddington and SUNY Potsdam standout, has remained busy.
“I’ve reached out to a few coaches today and I have been throughout October and November,” Webster said. “It seems like a few schools are on the same bandwagon as us of wanting to play and for our athletes to have that experience. If we can get anything, our players will be happy. We are turning over every rock. We are trying to base a lot of (potential games) in New York.”
Webster also saw the end of her conference season coming with all of the recent developments.
“I definitely wasn’t surprised,” Webster said. “We were hopeful it wouldn’t be the case. But with cases on the rise it was hard not to look at what the ultimate decision was going to be. It’s great that Clarkson has our back in wanting us to play. That’s what we are instilling in our athletes. We will try to play as much as possible.”
Clarkson and SLU are both Liberty League members, but have different measures in place for schooling this year.
SLU’s men’s basketball team has not arrived on campus yet and is not expected until January for the winter semester. Clarkson’s women’s basketball team has been in Potsdam for the entire fall semester.
“We gave our students the option to stay remote or to come, thankfully all my players decided to come to campus,” Webster said. “We have been practicing as best we can. We are not practicing as much as we traditionally would be practicing. Their (class) schedules are so crazy it’s hard to get all of them in one place at one time.”
Webster did not see her team Monday and when the league canceled its schedule, she sent a text to each player.
“The lack of responses from them was probably saying more than actually saying something back to me,” Webster said. “Across the board everybody probably saw this coming. As soon as the SUNYAC decided not to play it was like this dark cloud forming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.