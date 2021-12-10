Buddy Boeheim has witnessed the recent adjustment in the Syracuse University men’s basketball defensive scheme evolve from a napkin at the kitchen table to a tool used at critical moments in a series of marquee outings.
The senior shooting guard has spent portions of the last three games for SU dropping from his familiar place atop the signature 2-3 zone defense of his father and 46th-year SU coach, Jim Boeheim, down closer to the foul line to appear in more of a 1-1-3 alignment.
The Orange (5-4 overall) is again likely to implement the new look to its traditional 2-3 zone when facing its longtime rival, the Georgetown Hoyas (4-4), at noon today at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., to be televised on Fox.
Buddy Boeheim said that he first noticed his dad drawing what looked like a formation on a napkin in their kitchen with a quick glance as he was leaving. He was then being taught the tweak to the 2-3 in practice later that day ahead of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against Indiana on Nov. 30.
“He looked focused,” Buddy Boeheim said. “He was thinking, writing away, so I just let him go and knew he would bring it up at practice that day.”
After losing three of four games to fall to 3-3 overall following the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas during Thanksgiving week, Buddy Boeheim said that the Orange knew it needed to fix the defense entering a key stretch.
The change came in the form of a slight shift, dropping the shooting guard near the foul line primarily to cut off the high post, while limiting drives from the wings and allowing the SU forwards to stay extended on outside shooters.
The point guard remains at the top to run the perimeter and guard the top of the key, with the shooting guard in position to make reads ready to come back up into the traditional 2-3 based on the opposing offensive attack.
The alignment appears at times like a 1-1-3 and gives the extended look of a traditional 1-3-1 defense, but Buddy Boeheim said that they still operate with most of the same principles within their 2-3 zone when they go to the unique setup.
“It’s really flexible, we can do different things out of it, and we’re just starting to learn and grow out of it so I think we can really do a lot with it,” Buddy Boeheim said. “We’ll try to stay in it if it works the way it has but obviously, we still have our regular zone we can always go back to.”
Syracuse initially won a pair of pivotal games against teams that had garnered votes in the Coaches Poll — 112-110 in double overtime against Indiana and 63-60 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Florida State last Saturday — after the modification. The Seminoles shot just 4-for-30 on 3-point field goals and 34 percent overall.
The Orange then held the sixth-ranked Villanova Wildcats to 32-percent shooting and 13 points below their season average in a 67-53 setback this past Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic.
“I think it’s been a great adjustment, definitely something we needed,” Buddy Boeheim said. “In the Bahamas trip, we were obviously giving up high-lows too much, letting it get in the high post too easy. We felt helpless almost, we didn’t know what to do. … Teams always look to get in the high post right away against us in the zone, so when you take that away, it’s tough to get good looks or fluid movement on offense, so now teams are forcing shots and not really getting comfortable.”
Jim Boeheim stated after the Florida State victory that he had never utilized this concept in his 2-3 zone prior to the Indiana game but acknowledged the shift has played a role in the recent defensive turnaround.
“We use it, we can come out of it in different circumstances, it depends where the ball goes and what they’re doing,” Jim Boeheim said. “We can come back out of it, and it’s been a little more effective, but it’s not just that. Our forwards are moving better, and Jesse (Edwards) is moving better to the corner.”
RIVARLY RENEWED
The Syracuse-Georgetown matchup today will mark the 97th all-time in the nonconference rivalry. SU holds a 52-44 edge in the series between former bitter Big East foes.
The Orange and Hoyas have split their past six outings, with SU claiming an overtime win in 2017 and a 72-71 victory in 2018. Syracuse won last year, 74-69, at the Carrier Dome.
“It’s not the same hype and attention it had in the Big East but whenever you play a team and a program like that, it’s about the former players more than anything,” Buddy Boeheim said. “Just hearing how much they hate Georgetown and growing up, I obviously did too, so this game means a lot for them and to the coaches and being a part of the program my whole life, it means a lot to me.”
NET RANKINGS BEGIN
The initial NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) Rankings were unveiled this week and will be updated daily on the NCAA website leading into March Madness.
Syracuse (5-4) entered Friday ranked No. 112 in the metric, which is being utilized for the fourth season.
BOEHEIMS ON YOUTUBE SHOW
Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim were recently featured on the Whistle media company YouTube series: “Put You On,” which can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ahat0UFMwI.
The episode gives an inside look at the Boeheim family home gym and accompanies the brothers to their favorite spots around Syracuse.
The series follows various athletes and entertainers around their respective hometowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.