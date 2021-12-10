Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.