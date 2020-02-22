SYRACUSE — Marek Dolezaj and Bourama Sidibe finally avoided foul trouble and made their combined presence felt down the stretch to help the Syracuse University men’s basketball rally to a much-needed victory.
Dolezaj and Elijah Hughes scored 20 points apiece to lead four players in double figures for SU, which battled back from a double-digit halftime deficit to secure a 79-72 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Georgia Tech in front of 26,661 fans Saturday at the Carrier Dome.
The Orange (15-12 overall, 8-8 ACC) scored 52 points after the break to match its highest scoring half of the year and erase the Yellow Jackets’ 11-point edge at halftime.
SU snapped a three-game losing streak that had all but eliminated the team from NCAA Tournament at-large bid contention, and had lost five of its previous six games overall. The Orange will next play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pittsburgh.
“This is the first time we had those five (starting) guys at the end of the game,” said SU 44th-year coach Jim Boeheim. “If we didn’t have those five at the end then we wouldn’t have won, like all those other games, but having those guys in at the end gave us a chance. ... This was a tremendous win considering they were winning and we were losing (recently), and we were down.”
Moses Wright finished 14-for-17 from the field to score 33 points — the most SU has allowed to an opposing player all season — and added 10 rebounds to carry Georgia Tech (13-14, 7-9). The Yellow Jackets had won five of their previous seven games and knocked off No. 11 Louisville during that stretch.
Joe Girard III scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half and Buddy Boeheim added 13 points on an efficient 5-for-8 shooting performance for the Orange.
Sidibe finished with six points, 10 rebounds, and three steals in 25 minutes after fouling out in five of the prior six games, recording his fifth foul in just 11 minutes in last Wednesday’s loss to Louisville. The junior center produced his first double-digit rebounding total in the last 13 games.
Dolezaj had also been struggling to remain on the court for the decisive moments during SU’s recent skid, fouling out three times in the previous six games and picking up his third foul with six minutes left in the first half Saturday. He produced his second 20-point outing of the season and finished two points shy of his career high, doing most of his damage to help the Orange complete the comeback.
Dolezaj scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half — connecting on all four his field goal attempts after halftime — and finished a perfect 12-for-12 on free throws overall. He made four free throws in the final minute to ensure SU held on for the win to bounce back from its recent woes.
“I got some bad calls in the first half and I couldn’t be in there to help the team, and in the second half, I just tried to be aggressive and go to the basket and find a mismatch,” Dolezaj said. “I was a little bit frustrated (at halftime). I want to be in the game and I had too many fouls, but coach told me to stick with it and stay with the team and the second half would be my time.”
Girard III opened the second half by scoring five unanswered points, and tallied eight during a pivotal 10-2 run that helped SU trim its deficit quickly after halftime.
The freshman point guard from Glens Falls hauled in a long defensive rebound near the top of the key in stride and dribbled up court to finish the fast break with a layup to give SU a 54-51 edge with 8:25 remaining. That play followed a free throw by Hughes to put SU ahead, 52-51, for its first advantage since the opening three minutes.
Hughes added seven rebounds and seven assists, and made 8 of his 10 free-throw attempts for SU. The Orange went just 7-for-26 from the field in the first half (.269 percent) but drastically improved after the break, connecting on 16 of 25 shots (.640).
The Orange also finished with nine turnovers in the first half, compared to just three in the second, and outscored the Yellow Jackets in the paint, 26-16, after halftime.
“We haven’t quit all year,” Girard III said. “We’re always in close games, we don’t quit. We’ve only had really one loss that was kind of ugly recently, but other than that we’re always in close games. We just needed to figure out how to win them, and tonight we did that.”
Michael Devoe scored all of his 11 points in the first half as the only other player to reach double figures for the Yellow Jackets. Wright scored 16 of his team’s 34 points in the second half, and prior to halftime, he made more field goals (eight) than the entire SU team.
The Orange has four regular-season games remaining, including its last home game of the season against North Carolina at 4 p.m. next Saturday.
