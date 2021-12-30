COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NEW YORK — Quran DuBois and Danny Santana scored 32 and 28 points, respectively, and each hauled in seven rebounds as SUNY Canton’s men’s basketball team defeated Hunter College, 126-114, in overtime Thursday in a non conference game at Hunter Sportsplex.
Brennan Harmer contributed 16 points and seven rebounds, Brandon Averitt scored 15 points and DeMerrill Levy chipped in 11 points for the Kangaroos (4-6).
SUNY Canton outscored Hunter College, 19-7, in the overtime period to prevail.
Ryan Lau scored a game-high 31 points for the Hawks (4-6) and Cormac Reilly scored 18 points.
