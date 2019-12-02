College basketball
SYRACUSE — Individual game tickets for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team’s Atlantic Coast Conference matchups against Duke on Feb. 1 and North Carolina on Feb. 29 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from SU.
Tickets can be purchased online (cuse.com/tickets), by phone (1-888-DOME-TIX) or in the box office at the Ensley Athletic Center between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
The Orange (4-3 overall, 0-1 ACC) has lost two straight games for the worst seven-game start in 22 seasons, and will look to bounce back when it hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Carrier Dome as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
