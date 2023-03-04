SYRACUSE — Senior center Jesse Edwards recorded the first 20-plus point and rebound game since 2009 and his 13th double-double of the season in Syracuse’s 72-63 victory against Wake Forest at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday.
Edwards produced figures of 27 points, 20 rebounds, and five steals for the Orange (17-14, 10-10), which earned the No. 8 seed in this upcoming week’s ACC Tournament at Greensboro, N.C. Syracuse, which received a first-round bye, will again meet No. 9 Wake Forest (18-13, 10-10) in a second-round game at noon Wednesday.
The win marked SU’s sixth consecutive Dome victory versus the Demon Deacons.
Freshman guard Judah Mintz collected 17 points and five assists and senior guard Joseph Girard III (16 points) added his eighth straight outing in double digits.
In SU’s regular-season finale, John Bol Ajak, Jesse Edwards, Joseph Girard III and Symir Torrence were recognized in a pregame senior ceremony.
The 2003 national title team was celebrated during intermission and the day was capped off by former players Gerry McNamara’s and Hakim Warrick’s jersey retirement.
Eight unanswered points by Edwards effectively secured the outcome in favor of the Orange. The big man hit two-for-two at the foul line, a dunk and two layups to account for five straight makes.
Wake Forest’s Tyree Appleby connected his fifth 3-pointer of the night before Girard closed the 10-3 Orange run with a floating jump shot. Syracuse led Wake Forest, 62-47, with 7:47 to play and the Orange charged to a big win.
Edwards (four points) and Joseph Girard III (two) put six of the first eight points on the board for SU, but the Demon Deacons mustered up an 11-3 spurt to take control, 13-9, with 12:04 to go in the opening stanza.
Over the following six minutes of play the Orange defense limited Wake Forest one point, while Syracuse collared 16 of its own. Girard, Mintz, Edwards, and Brown split the run evenly, contributing four points apiece. SU had a 11-point edge, 25-14, with under eight minutes left before the break.
The next few minutes were back and forth but Wake Forest attempted to trim the gap with five 3-pointers, three of which came from Appleby, but Syracuse entered halftime up 10, 39-29 thanks to seven unanswered SU points.
The visiting Demon Deacons returned from intermission with a 9-2 spurt, which was opened and closed with two free throws and a layup by Appleby. Syracuse still held steady, 41-38, with under 17 minutes left.
A 19-6 Orange run solidified the game in favor of the Orange. Edwards paced the Orange with 12 points, eight of which were unanswered down the stretch. With 9:26 left to go in the regular-season finale, Syracuse led 60-44.
■ NOTES: Edwards’ 27 points matched his career-best that he previously set at Boston College on Feb. 4. He has the first 20-point and 20-rebound Syracuse game since 2009. In the six overtime win against Connecticut in 2009, Paul Harris supplied 29 points and 22 rebounds. The last time in a regulation game — Derrick Coleman did it twice in 1990. ... Edwards’ 13th double-double of the season cements the big man in a tie with Oshae Brissett (2018-19) for the most double-doubles across the last 10 campaigns. ... Syracuse has secured 11 of 13 victories in the series with Wake Forest. ... The Orange has won six of the last seven pairings against the Demon Deacons and six consecutive at the Dome. ... The Orange grabbed a season-best 13 steals against Wake Forest, marking the most Syracuse has collected since Virginia on Jan. 30 (11 steals).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.