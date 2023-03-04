SYRACUSE — Senior center Jesse Edwards recorded the first 20-plus point and rebound game since 2009 and his 13th double-double of the season in Syracuse’s 72-63 victory against Wake Forest at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday.

Edwards produced figures of 27 points, 20 rebounds, and five steals for the Orange (17-14, 10-10), which earned the No. 8 seed in this upcoming week’s ACC Tournament at Greensboro, N.C. Syracuse, which received a first-round bye, will again meet No. 9 Wake Forest (18-13, 10-10) in a second-round game at noon Wednesday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.