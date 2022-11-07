SYRACUSE — Jesse Edwards made an impactful return to the Syracuse University men’s basketball lineup to open the season Monday night.
The 6-foot-11 senior center finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals to lift the Orange to a season-opening 90-72 victory over Lehigh in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Joseph Girard III scored a team-high 19 points and freshman Judah Mintz added 16 in his debut for SU, which will host Colgate next Tuesday for its next nonconference game in the same location.
“In the end all that matters is the win but having a personal game like that to start also feels really good,” Edwards said.
“I was able to get into the moves I’ve been working on pretty nicely, ducking in and getting the ball in the post, running pick-and-rolls, it was all gelling really well,” he added. “It was a nice game to work on stuff and it all came pretty natural.”
Edwards was producing a breakout campaign last year before suffering a season-ending wrist injury in February, averaging 12 points on 69.5 percent shooting to go with 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in his first season as the starter.
He picked up where he left off to begin the new season, scoring 10 of SU’s first 13 points and making all four of his field goal attempts in the first half.
“I thought he was good tonight,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “He was aggressive, he went strong to the basket, he was getting in the air to get rebounds and blocking shots, he was really active tonight. I think he can only get better. I think he’s scratching the surface.”
Edwards made 5 of 8 shot attempts overall, all of which were dunks, and went 8-for-10 at the foul line for the Orange.
He finished off multiple alley-oops and Lehigh was unable to provide any resistance when he got to the rim on pick-and-rolls.
“He did a great job, and that’s what we expect from Jesse, especially the way he played last year,” Girard III said. “We need that from him, especially if we’re going to have guys out on the perimeter who can get it in there and if he doesn’t get doubled, he’ll score or get fouled every time. We’re really confident in what he can do, and he’s going to open up a lot of things for us.”
Girard III and Mintz were each efficient in the backcourt, combining to shoot 11-for-19 overall, while Girard III went 4-for-6 from behind the 3-point arc. Symir Torrence added 10 points and six boards off the bench to help SU’s backcourt continue its dominance throughout.
Boeheim opened his 47th season by utilizing man-to-man defense with a mix of his traditional 2-3 zone. He improved to 42-5 in season openers as head coach.
Mintz was the first freshman point guard to start the season opener for the Orange since Kaleb Joseph in 2014 and was joined by fellow freshman Chris Bell in the starting lineup, also marking eight years since multiple freshmen started on opening night.
Mintz made 6 of 9 from the floor and all four free throws while adding three assists. Maliq Brown finished with seven points and three boards as the next most productive freshman in the debut of SU’s six-player rookie class.
Prior to the game, a moment of silence was held for former SU athletic director Jake Crouthamel, who died Monday morning at age 84, per SU Athletics.
Crouthamel was the longest-tenured athletic director at SU, serving from 1978-2005. He oversaw the opening of the Carrier Dome in 1980 and helped launch the Big East Conference in 1979, among other lasting contributions for the Orange.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SYRACUSE 79, STONY BROOK 56
Dyaisha Fair and Teisha Hyman scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, to power the Orange past the Seawolves for the season-opening victory Monday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome.
The win marked the first as SU head coach for alum Felisha Legette-Jack, who was hired to take over the program in March.
Dariauna Lewis debuted with a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds to go with four blocks for the Orange. Hyman added nine rebounds and six steals for SU (1-0 overall), which finished with a 59-41 edge in rebounds.
