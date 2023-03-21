After leading 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson to arguably the greatest upset win in the history of college basketball over top-seed Purdue, Tobin Anderson is moving on.
The first-year head coach at the New Jersey low-major accepted the head coaching job at Iona on Tuesday, NJ Advance Media confirmed with a person with knowledge of the situation. Anderson, whose head college coaching career began at Clarkson University in 1999, will replace Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, who was named the head coach at St. John’s on Monday.
Anderson, Clarkson’s head coach until 2004, is red-hot after leading the No. 16 Knights to an upset of No. 1 Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before they were beaten by Florida Atlantic in the second round Sunday night.
The Wesleyan University grad and former Division II coach at St. Thomas Aquinas led FDU to the NCAA Tournament one year after the team finished 4-18 under former coach Greg Herenda. The Knights had three former Division II players on their roster, were the shortest team in Division I and didn’t even win their conference tournament. They lost to Merrimack in the Northeast Conference championship game but got the NEC’s automatic bid to the Big Dance because Merrimack is in its final year of transitioning to Division 1.
“Tobin’s great,” Bob Hurley Sr., the Naismith Hall of Fame former St. Anthony’s coach, said in Albany, where his son Dan Hurley was coaching UConn to the Sweet 16 with wins over Pitino’s Iona team and then St. Mary’s.
“He’s been a great coach at the Division II level, he’s a lifer, he has been devoted to his craft for the longest time. Nothing better than to see somebody rewarded for the time they put in and their expertise.”
Iona Athletic Director Matt Glovaski said the school will “move quickly” to hire Pitino’s replacement.
“Coach Pitino was with Iona during a pivotal time in our history, and we were glad to be with him during a critical point in his career,” he said in a statement. “Iona’s basketball program has a long history of success before his arrival, and the recent momentum as a growing University sets us up to elevate even further in the next chapter ahead. Our search for a new head coach is well underway and we expect to move quickly. We wish Coach all the best in his next step.”
