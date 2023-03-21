Anderson

After leading 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson to arguably the greatest upset win in the history of college basketball over top-seed Purdue, Tobin Anderson is moving on.

The first-year head coach at the New Jersey low-major accepted the head coaching job at Iona on Tuesday, NJ Advance Media confirmed with a person with knowledge of the situation. Anderson, whose head college coaching career began at Clarkson University in 1999, will replace Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, who was named the head coach at St. John’s on Monday.

