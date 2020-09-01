Former Syracuse University men’s basketball guard Howard Washington announced Monday that he’s transferring to South Alabama.
Washington’s commitment was first reported by College Basketball Central’s Kevin Sweeney. The 6-foot-3 guard from Buffalo entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2019-20 season.
Washington averaged 1.2 points this past season in two games with the Orange. He dealt with various injuries, including a season-ending knee injury in 2018 and also suffered a stroke in September of the same year. He had surgery to remove two blood clots in his brain and repair a hole in his heart.
South Alabama is in the Sun Belt Conference and based in Mobile, Ala.
