Former Syracuse University star Elijah Hughes was selected on Wednesday night in the second round of the NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 39th overall pick.
Hughes is expected to eventually end up with the Utah Jazz via a proposed trade.
The 6-foot-6, 215 pound small forward from Beacon became the first Orange player drafted since Tyler Lydon was selected 24th overall to the Utah Jazz in 2017 and snapped SU’s longest stretch without an NBA Draft pick since 1997-99.
Hughes was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team selection as a redshirt junior last year, leading the conference in scoring at 19 points per game to go with 78 total 3-pointers and averages of 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.