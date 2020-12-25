Eric Devendorf is delivering in the clutch for area small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic like he once did as a star for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team.
The former SU shooting guard launched a GoFundMe page with the goal to raise $25,000 to be donated to five different Syracuse-area small businesses, which was reached in less than three days. He established a new mission to raise $50,000 by Christmas to be divided among 10 local businesses and had eclipsed $42,000 by Friday evening. The link remained active as of Friday night.
Devendorf forged a strong bond with the Orange fanbase for his unapologetic passionate style that led to 1,680 career points and 208 total 3-pointers, the fifth-most in SU history, from 2006-09. The SU community around the globe has now joined the supportive base of men’s basketball fans in backing his latest community initiative.
“I have the platform to be able to get it out there to where people can find out about it, but it’s been the community, it’s been all these people who have been getting behind what we’re trying to do and really supporting it,” Devendorf said during a phone interview. “It just goes to show what kind of community Syracuse is and how far that travels, it’s been people from all over the country helping out.”
Within the first three days of the fundraiser page going live, Devendorf was flooded with messages from companies such as CNN and Newsmax, and other large donors with SU connections asking how they can boost the progress. He posted a video to social media to spread the word and it had surpassed 200,000 views by Monday.
Many are submitting donations of $44 to mark the number most closely aligned with the Orange, retired by the football program after being sported by such legends as Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little.
“Syracuse always supports, they always want to find a way out to help, but I guess I didn’t think it would be this fast, raise this type of money this fast and have this type of momentum,” Devendorf said.
Devendorf credited Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy for the idea after he launched a similar campaign for New York City businesses, garnering more than a million dollars in donations. Devendorf decided to try it on a smaller scale for Syracuse, set up the link and got to work spreading the word.
He plans to partner with Barstool ’Cuse for more future initiatives and said he is keeping an open mind with regards to the small business fundraiser.
“If something happens where we reach it faster then maybe we can keep extending the goal,” Devendorf said. “Right now, the goal is $50,000 and we’re on pace for it, we’re just trying to help out as much as we can, help out a community that obviously needs it. Every community needs it but right here in Syracuse, we want to support each other.”
Devendorf announced plans Wednesday to host a hats, gloves, and scarves giveaway from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Well of Hope Church in Syracuse.
Devendorf, a Liverpool resident, has also hosted a series of coat and shoe drives and organized a contact-free pickup event that gave 400 free Thanksgiving meals to area families in need last month.
“I can’t think of anyone who has done more in the last year for the kids and families of our community than Eric,” SU Hall of fame coach Jim Boeheim recently stated. “We are fortunate he’s chosen Syracuse as his home.”
In 2016, Devendorf helped organize a charity pickup game that raised $10,000 for Flint, Mich., near his hometown of Bay City.
Over the past year, Devendorf said his goal is to help alleviate stress on families in the area as pressures mount due the coronavirus and subsequent state shutdowns.
“That’s what life is about, that’s what I’ve figured out as I continue upon my journey, I just figured out, this is it,” Devendorf said. “This is what really makes life good, helping out other people and helping out your community and trying to spread the word so hopefully someone else can do the same thing in another community, or other people can do it right here in our own community, that’s what continues to make it great and make it better.”
Donations can be made at the page https://gofund.me/c5c17cf4.
Devendorf works the SU men’s basketball pregame show for ESPN Radio Syracuse and recently launched a critically acclaimed podcast called: “The Scorer’s Table.”
