Several former Syracuse University men’s basketball players that left via the transfer portal appear to finally be finding a rhythm in their new surroundings.
Quincy Guerrier has posted his first double-figure scoring outputs in back-to-back games for Oregon, Kadary Richmond has steadily increased his contributions for 16th-ranked Seton Hall, while Robert Braswell recently moved into a starting role at Charlotte.
Syracuse (5-5 overall, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) will end a week-long break by hosting Lehigh at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Carrier Dome in a nonconference game to be televised on the ACC Network.
Guerrier has provided a strong string of performances to help entertain any SU followers who used the break to catch up on their former standouts.
The 6-foot-8 junior forward has averaged 17.5 points on a combined 13-for-21 shooting to go with seven rebounds per game in consecutive outings this week, helping the Ducks (6-5) to a season-high point total in a 96-71 victory over Portland on Wednesday.
Guerrier has started all 11 games for Oregon after playing his first two years at SU, but had posted underwhelming season averages of 8.3 points and 5.2 rebounds with less than a combined steal and block per game on 44 percent shooting.
He is shooting just 29.7 percent on 3-point field goals and attempting more than three per game.
“I think we made some adjustments in practice,” Guerrier said after Wednesday’s victory. “I was not really rebounding the ball, I was just thinking too much about making shots sometimes and just lost the way I was playing, basically. I just got back to myself (now), playing aggressive all the time, trying to get the rebound and make plays for my teammates.”
Guerrier, who was an All-ACC third-team selection who averaged 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Orange last year, will look to maintain his personal momentum when Oregon faces top-ranked Baylor at 10 Saturday night.
Richmond, meanwhile, has started eight of 10 games for No. 16 Seton Hall (9-1) and in the last four since being reinserted into the starting unit, he has averaged 8.5 points on 60 percent shooting to go with 4.7 assists.
For the season, the second-year point guard is averaging 22.6 minutes, 7.1 points, 3.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Pirates, offering similar production as he did in his role as the SU sixth man that played 21 minutes per game as a freshman.
Pirates coach Kevin Willard credited Richmond’s aggressiveness and ability to generate offense following their win over Rutgers last Sunday.
“Kadary Richmond is a pro, he’s going to make a lot of money in this game,” Willard said. “Once he gets in really, really good shape, there’s another gear that people haven’t seen to him that I see. He just has got to be able to sustain it for 25-26 minutes, he’s not there yet. He’s there for the first half, he just has to be able to sustain it a little bit more and he’s working hard at it.”
Seton Hall was forced to call off Saturday’s scheduled game against Iona in Madison Square Garden due to COVID-19 protocol.
Braswell has started the last three games for Charlotte and scored 8.1 points in 20.8 minutes on average during that span. He is 14-for-30 on 3-pointers in nine appearances overall.
Sophomore forward Woody Newton is still battling for playing time at Oklahoma State as he did for SU a season ago. He has played in seven of 10 games for the Cowboys with averages of 3.1 points and 1.3 rebounds to go with a 36.8 percent shooting mark in seven minutes per outing.
CORNELL GAME ON
The Syracuse-Cornell matchup set for 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Carrier Dome remains on as planned despite a recent cancellation by the Big Red due to COVID-19 concerns and safety protocols at Cornell.
Cornell called off its home game slated for Sunday against Bryant following recent university measures to mitigate spread of the virus, including canceling the December commencement ceremony this weekend.
A spokesperson for Cornell Athletics responded to an inquiry Thursday stating that no cancellations have been made beyond Sunday’s home date and they were still expecting to play in the Dome next week.
ALUMNI DAY ANNOUNCEMENT
The Syracuse-Florida State matchup set for 3 p.m. Jan. 15 in the Carrier Dome will serve as Alumni Day for the program.
SU Athletics made the announcement earlier this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.