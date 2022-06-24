Cole Swider and Buddy Boeheim signed two-way contracts with NBA teams, while Jimmy Boeheim landed a summer league deal after the former Syracuse University men’s basketball starters went undrafted late Thursday night.
Swider signed with the Los Angeles Lakers and Buddy Boeheim caught on with the Detroit, as confirmed by SU Athletics. Jimmy Boeheim will join his brother for the Pistons’ summer league, according to a report by syracuse.com.
All three players are expected to participate in the upcoming NBA Summer League from July 7-17 in Las Vegas.
League teams are permitted a pair of two-way players, who spend most of their rookie season in the G League affiliate but can join the NBA squad for up to 45 days. Their compensation varies based on the number of games played at each level.
Swider, the 6-foot-9 forward who shot better than 40 percent on 3-pointers in his lone season for the Orange, conducted his second workout for Los Angeles personnel earlier this week.
The Lakers took Michigan State guard Max Christie with the 35th overall pick in the second round with their only selection on Thursday night. They also added Scottie Pippen Jr. on a two-way contract along with Swider.
Buddy Boeheim signed with the Pistons after the 6-foot-6 shooting guard led the Atlantic Coast Conference at 19.2 points per game to go with 88 total 3-pointers.
Jimmy Boeheim — the 6-foot-9 forward who played three seasons at Cornell before transferring for a graduate campaign at SU — was reportedly added for a summer-league deal with Detroit on Friday afternoon. He averaged 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, making 36-of-95 from behind the arc while starting all 33 games for SU.
Detroit is led by general manager, Troy Weaver, who is a former SU assistant coach. Another former Orange assistant, Rob Murphy, is the president and general manager of Detroit’s G League team, the Motor City Cruise, and serves as senior director of player personnel for the Pistons.
The rebuilding franchise traded former SU standout and NBA All-Star, Jerami Grant, to Portland the day prior.
The Pistons ended Thursday’s draft with guard Jaden Ivey (Purdue) as the No. 5 overall pick, center Jalen Duran (Memphis) at No. 13 via trade, and forward Gabriele Procida (Italy) in the second round as the 36th overall selection.
No Syracuse players were chosen in the NBA Draft for the second straight year. Elijah Hughes (2020) is the only player selected in the last five drafts and Tyler Lydon (2017) is the most recent first-round pick produced by the Orange.
ACC/BIG TEN GAMES UNVEILED
Syracuse will face Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at a time to be determined on Nov. 29 in Urbana-Champaign, Ill.
All 14 pairings in the annual conference clash for the Commissioner’s Cup were unveiled on Friday.
Syracuse also recently announced a nonleague game against Cornell is slated for Dec. 17 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The full SU schedule has yet to be released but the team has publicized dates for eight nonconference outings.
