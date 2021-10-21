College basketball
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team landed a verbal commitment from four-star forward Chris Bunch on Thursday, securing a top 100 recruit for the Class of 2022.
Bunch announced his destination live on CBS Sports HQ and chose SU from a final three that included Rutgers and Washington.
The 6-foot-7, 185-pound prospect from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, is rated as the No. 16 small forward and No. 58 player overall from the 2022 cycle in the 247Sports national recruiting rankings.
He became the fifth player to commit to SU’s 2022 class, joining four-star guard Justin Taylor and a trio of three-star recruits — wing Quadir Copeland, power forward Maliq Brown and forward/center Peter Carey.
The 2022 recruiting class for SU coach Jim Boeheim was rated No. 14 nationally by 247Sports prior to Bunch’s commitment by 247Sports.
