Syracuse logo

Four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore verbally committed to join the Syracuse University men’s basketball team Saturday to start the 2024 recruiting class with a consensus top-100 prospect.

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx is the No. 97 player nationally by the 247Sports composite rankings, the 22nd-ranked shooting guard and No. 5 player from the state.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.