Four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore verbally committed to join the Syracuse University men’s basketball team Saturday to start the 2024 recruiting class with a consensus top-100 prospect.
The 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx is the No. 97 player nationally by the 247Sports composite rankings, the 22nd-ranked shooting guard and No. 5 player from the state.
Moore made his announcement at a nearby school in the Bronx live streamed by the 247Sports Channel on YouTube. He was joined by family at a table with hats of his finalists on display in front of him, standing to unzip his sweatshirt to reveal a Syracuse T-shirt.
Moore chose SU from a final five that also included Alabama, Miami, Arkansas and Oklahoma State.
National recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com provided the following breakdown of Moore.
“Simply put, Moore is one of the most reliable outside shooters in the junior class and cannot be left unchecked on the perimeter under any circumstances,” Cassidy wrote. “That said, he’s evolving into something more intriguing than a specialist. Moore is equipped with long arms and made a significant impact on the boards on big stages this year.”
Moore made an official recruiting visit with the Orange last October. He is the first player from the 2024 cycle to commit to SU, which has no incoming freshmen currently lined up for next season.
Moore was also in attendance Tuesday night for SU’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina at the JMA Wireless Dome as a courtside guest of Syracuse-area businessman Adam Weitsman.
Weitsman had previously confirmed to syracuse.com that he made a name-image-likeness offer to Moore to conduct charity work in the area and around the state for unspecified terms.
Those plans were the reason behind the recent visit with no discussions of his SU recruiting, Weitsman told the outlet, thus falling within the current NCAA guidelines on NIL agreements.
