SYRACUSE — Former Syracuse University men’s basketball star Elijah Hughes confirmed Monday that he would keep his name in the NBA Draft and forego his final season of eligibility for the Orange.
Hughes announced his intentions to declare for the draft March 21 and reiterated to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman this week that he has finalized plans to pursue a pro career and won’t return to SU.
The Beacon native led the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring at 19 points per game and finished second in the conference for total 3-pointers (78) to go with averages of 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Hughes has been projected as a second-round pick in several recent NBA mock drafts.
