WASHINGTON — Georgetown delivered on the most fitting tribute to John Thompson Jr. by out-muscling the Syracuse University men’s basketball team on the day its court was named after the legendary Hoyas coach.
Aminu Mohammed scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half and Donald Carey added 18 to guide Georgetown to a 79-75 home victory over Syracuse on Saturday afternoon at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
There were eight lead changes in the final 5 1/2 minutes in a matchup of former heated Big East Conference rivals. The final one came on Kaiden Rice’s 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining, sparking a game-ending 7-2 run for Georgetown (5-4 overall).
“It’s a game that goes down to a play or two at the end,” said 46th-year SU coach Jim Boeheim. “They made a really good play in the post and then Rice hit the 3 and that was the game, that’s how these games are decided.”
All five starters scored in double figures for Syracuse (5-5), led by Buddy Boeheim with 17 points and Joe Girard III with 15. Cole Swider chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
After setting the Georgetown record with 10 3-pointers in the Hoyas’ last game, Rice made three early 3-pointers in this one and finished 5 of 15 from long range. All 15 of his points came from outside the arc. Collin Holloway chipped in 10 points off the bench for Georgetown, which has won three of its last four games.
The Hoyas connected 11 of 26 shots from behind the 3-point arc. Syracuse recently tweaked its 2-3 zone but entered the game allowing the most average 3-point field goals in Division I at 11.3 per game. Georgetown shot 64 percent from the floor and made 12 of 14 free throws after halftime.
“They attacked us inside, our defense was not good, it’s struggled all year inside,” Jim Boeheim said. “We’ve made some changes but at the end of day, it doesn’t matter what defense you’re playing, you’ve got to play it and we’re not playing it good enough. We’re not physical enough and we’ve got to be better defensively, bottom line.”
After Rice’s big 3-pointer, Swider missed a potential go-ahead three on the other end. Syracuse also wasted a key opportunity when Girard made a bucket and was fouled with 10 seconds left, but he missed the ensuing foul shot with a chance to get the visitors within a point.
Mohammed then made the final two free throws with nine seconds left for the 79-75 edge. The freshman added 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks to go with his 23 points.
“I’m not even sure if he changed (his demeanor after halftime), he played a great game,” Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. “He was focused, he has been playing well for us the entire year. As a freshman you’re going to make mistakes but it’s all about when you make a mistake, don’t come pouting, just move on to the next one.”
The Hoyas honored Thompson Jr. with a court dedication ceremony prior to the game that involved his family and several former prominent players, including Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutumbo, and Ewing on the sidelines in his fifth season as head coach.
Thompson Jr. led Georgetown to the 1984 national championship, three Final Fours, and 20 NCAA Tournament appearances in 27 years as head coach.
He died last August at age 78.
“He built an incredible program out of nothing, and his leadership in college basketball and his coaching abilities are at the very, very highest level,” Jim Boeheim said of his former adversary and fellow Hall of Fame coach. “We had a great rivalry and he was a big part of it. The greatest games I’ve ever been a part of are Syracuse-Georgetown games, and not just one of them, 10 or 15 of them, and you’ll always think back and remember those games, his presence.”
Syracuse dropped its second straight to a former Big East foe and will get a week of needed rest before hosting Lehigh at 6 p.m. next Saturday in the Carrier Dome.
“This has been an incredibly tough stretch for these guys, we’ve had five practices in 15 days, we need some more time in the gym,” Jim Boeheim said. “They fought as hard as I could ask them to fight but they’re worn out, they need this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.