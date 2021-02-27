ATLANTA, Ga. — Moses Wright struck for 31 points and 16 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech to an 84-77 victory over the Syracuse University men’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon in the McCamish Pavilion.
Syracuse (13-8 overall, 7-7 ACC) received 26 points from Alan Griffin, who scored 20 in the first half. Quincy Guerrier added 13 points, Buddy Boeheim had 12 and Joseph Girard III scored 10.
The Orange lost its second straight and dropped to 0-6 in Quad 1 games to further hinder its NCAA Tournament at-large chances with two regular-season games left.
Syracuse is next scheduled to host ACC foe North Carolina at 7 p.m. Monday in the Carrier Dome to be televised on ESPN.
The university is still waiting for approval to potentially host a limited crowd for the first time this year, according to an SU team spokesperson after the game, and has yet to provide an update since state COVID-19 mandates barring spectators was lifted for authorized venues on Feb. 23.
“To lose it like this is hard, so we’re not happy right now, but every player has been here before,” said sophomore center, Jesse Edwards, the only SU player available to media afterward. “We know that we need to focus on the next game coming up and that’s where our mind is at right now.”
Wright, who scored 26 points in the road win against No. 18 Virginia Tech on Tuesday, continued his outstanding work against Syracuse. He posted the highest scoring total by an SU foe since he scored a career-high 33 points against the Orange last season.
Wright made 14 of 25 shots from the floor en route to recording his third straight double-double and fifth against ACC competition.
Jordan Usher had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Michael Devoe added 18, six and six, respectively for Georgia Tech (13-8 overall, 9-6 ACC).
The Yellow Jackets, which entered with an ACC-worst average of 30.4 rebounds per game, finished with a 41-36 edge against Syracuse. Georgia Tech more than doubled SU’s points in the paint, finishing with a 54-24 advantage.
“The forwards weren’t good defensively tonight, they got beat back door a couple times, kind of standing and watching the play,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “We have three guys back there and they have two — Wright and Usher — and we have to be able to do a better job defensively.”
The Yellow Jackets have won four straight overall and broke a two-game losing streak to the Orange.
Georgia Tech forced eight early turnovers to take a 29-16 lead with 7:31 remaining in the first half.
But Griffin knocked down two 3-pointers during an 11-0 run and Syracuse outscored Georgia Tech 23-5 over the final 7:31 to take a 39-34 halftime lead.
Griffin scored 20 of SU’s first 27 points and shot 7-for-9 from the field and made four of five 3-point attempts to keep the Orange afloat.
“Alan kept us in it early, made some good shots, tough shots, but good shots,” Boeheim said. “We just made bad decisions, bad plays, missed some shots, and just Alan got it going. We didn’t get enough movement and when we did, we missed some easy shots.”
Edwards led SU with a career-high eight rebounds to go with seven points in 23 minutes. The sophomore center matched season highs in points and minutes in place of starting center Marek Dolezaj, who fouled out with two points and four turnovers in 10 minutes.
“This is really the first bad game Marek has had in two years, he just couldn’t get it going,” Boeheim said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.