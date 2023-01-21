Joseph Girard III scored 28 points and fueled a decisive first-half run to lift the Syracuse University men’s basketball team to victory on Saturday afternoon.
The senior shooting guard went 6-for-10 on 3-pointers as the Orange beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 80-63, in the Atlantic Coast Conference matchup at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga.
Maliq Brown scored a career-high 18 points to lead a strong bench performance for Syracuse (13-7 overall, 6-3 ACC), which will next face North Carolina at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Girard III scored 18 before halftime and led a spurt of 17 unanswered points that helped SU seize command midway through the first half. He poured in 13 during the run, including a streak of 10 straight points to give the Orange the edge for good.
The Glens Falls native made back-to-back shots from behind the arc during his 10-0 solo run, including a deep 3-pointer in transition to push SU ahead, 26-25, with nine minutes left in the first half. The Orange never relinquished the advantage.
Girard III finished 11-for-21 shooting overall and added seven assists and five rebounds while playing all 40 minutes. He established a new season high for total 3-pointers, accounting for all the SU damage from deep, and was one shy of his career best from behind the arc.
“Joe had a huge first half, huge game, he was tremendous,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said afterward. “(Deivon) Smith is a pretty good defensive player, and he was just tremendous.”
Senior center Jesse Edwards and freshman point guard Judah Mintz added 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Orange.
Brown played 32 minutes off the bench and made 8 of 9 shot attempts, adding four rebounds and four steals. The freshman forward established a new career scoring high for the second time in three games, topping his previous best of 15 on Jan. 14 against Notre Dame.
Fellow freshman Quadir Copeland played a season-high 17 minutes off the bench, contributing six rebounds at small forward. Point guard Symir Torrence and center Mounir Hima also each contributed 10-plus minutes off the bench, including a large portion of the 17-0 run before halftime.
The SU defense recovered from a hot shooting start by Georgia Tech, which made six of its first seven shots, including a 3-for-4 start from behind the arc, and led by as much as 11 early.
The Orange turned to the full-court press and flustered the Yellow Jackets as they finished 1-for-10 from deep for the remainder of the first half. Syracuse took a 40-33 advantage into halftime and led by five or more the rest of the way.
Georgia Tech failed to get back into rhythm against the 2-3 zone after the break, shooting 36 percent in the second half, finishing with 16 total turnovers.
“I thought when we made the substitutions in the first half and went with the press, we didn’t really steal the ball, but they pushed it and took a couple 3’s in transition, and we were able to get the rebound and get down and score,” Boeheim said.
He later added: “It was a six, seven, eight-point swing in a short period of time because they’re shooting quicker. That’s basically what the press did, it got them to shoot a little quicker.”
Deebo Coleman and Miles Kelly scored 17 and 13 points, respectively, in the fifth straight loss for Georgia Tech (8-11, 1-8).
The Orange and Yellow Jackets will face off again Feb. 28 at the JMA Dome.
