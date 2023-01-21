Joseph Girard III scored 28 points and fueled a decisive first-half run to lift the Syracuse University men’s basketball team to victory on Saturday afternoon.

The senior shooting guard went 6-for-10 on 3-pointers as the Orange beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 80-63, in the Atlantic Coast Conference matchup at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga.

