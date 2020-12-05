SYRACUSE — Alan Griffin was scorching from the opening tip and set the tone for a prolific 3-point shooting performance by the short-handed Syracuse University men’s basketball team Saturday night in the Carrier Dome.
Griffin scored a game-high 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including a 4-for-6 mark from deep, to help SU match the team record for 3-point field goals en route to an 87-52 nonconference victory over Rider. No fans were permitted to attend due to state coronavirus restrictions.
Joseph Girard III added 21 points, connecting on six of his 12 attempts from behind the arc, to help Syracuse finish 15-for-30 from deep and tie the previous team record that has been reached on multiple occasions, including once last season.
“(Griffin) came out firing and pretty much everyone hit the bottom of the net,” Girard III said. “We are really confident in what he can do and he’s really confident in himself, obviously there were open shots and we looked for them, and against any zone, if you try to beat it up the court, you’re going to get open 3’s.”
The Orange improved to 3-0 despite missing a pair of starters for the second straight game — shooting guard Buddy Boeheim (contact tracing) and center Bourama Sidibe (knee) — and suiting just 10 players overall due to a positive COVID test in the program announced Thursday, prompting five total team members to be ruled out for contact tracing.
Syracuse, which has missed 17 of its last 21 scheduled practices due to COVID concerns, is expected to be limited to the same unit in its next game at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rutgers as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge to be televised on ESPN2.
Quincy Guerrier added 11 points and seven rebounds, and freshman Woody Newton added nine points by making three from behind the arc in the first half. Guerrier hit a 3-pointer from the wing with six minutes and 13 seconds remaining to mark the record-tying bucket.
The Orange made eight of its first nine attempts from deep to build its advantage as high as 20 points within the first 10 minutes of the game, finishing 12-for-18 on 3-pointers in the first half before cooling off over the final 20 minutes.
Griffin made his first four shots from behind the arc, all within the opening five minutes, to establish the pace. He scored 16 of his 23 points before halftime and was one of two players to hit four shots from deep, joining Girard III. Newton was also 3-for-3 on 3-pointers to add to the first-half surge.
“Before the game, my teammates and my coaches, the whole staff, we all got each other going and when you get that confidence before the game or just seeing that first one go in as a shooter, it gets you going,” said Griffin, who also generated five assists and a pair of steals.
Syracuse went 15-for-57 on 3-pointers in its first two games combined for a .263 percentage. The absence of Buddy Boeheim made Saturday’s performance even more impressive after he led the ACC with 97 total 3-pointers last year.
Griffin and Girard III had shot a combined 6-for-24 in SU’s previous game, a 75-45 win over Niagara. Entering Saturday, Griffin was 6-for-16 and Girard III was 3-for-15 on 3-pointers for the season.
“It was pretty much just getting back into a rhythm, just playing instead of thinking about everything,” said Girard III, the sophomore guard from Glens Falls. “I have coaches and teammates behind me supporting me, and even people from back home, they kind of got on my butt for how I was playing.”
Syracuse tallied 24 assists to help aid the victory in which it never trailed and held Rider to less than 30 percent shooting overall. The Orange scored 18 points off turnovers and finished with a 41-29 edge in rebounds.
Freshman Kadary Richmond recorded team bests of six assists and three steals to go with seven points in his second career start at point guard for SU. Dwight Murray Jr. led the Broncs (0-1) with 20 points and six assists.
“Marek (Dolezaj) and Quincy didn’t get a lot but someone else did it and that’s what we need to learn to do, different guys on different nights, but we just shot it tonight,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said.
