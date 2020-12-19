SYRACUSE — Alan Griffin made a game-saving block at the end of regulation and then scored eight points in overtime to help the Syracuse University men’s basketball team beat Buffalo, 107-96, Saturday night at the Carrier Dome.
The Orange outscored the Bulls, 20-9, making five of six shot attempts in the extra session to complete a comeback and escape with another nonconference victory despite its second straight poor shooting performance.
Quincy Guerrier scored a career-high 27 points to go with 11 rebounds, and Griffin added 24 points to lead five players in double figures for SU (6-1 overall), which will host Notre Dame in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the same location. Fans were not present Saturday due to state COVID-19 mandates.
Griffin’s heroics helped SU erase a 16-point deficit over the final 15 minutes of regulation. He scored 20 points after halftime and added 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks to his season-high in scoring. Griffin’s last block came on a fast break with Buffalo trying to score the go-ahead layup in the final seconds of regulation.
“Alan’s block is one of the best plays I’ve ever seen here,” said 45th-year SU coach Jim Boeheim. “That was an incredible play. It saved the game.”
Syracuse called a timeout with 13 seconds left and the game tied at 87 points apiece. Marek Dolezaj got the ball at the top of the key but slipped and lost control when he tried driving to the basket.
Buffalo scooped up the loose ball and drove the length of the floor before Griffin came flying in for the block from behind, smacking the ball off the backboard. Guerrier then threw up a half-court heave that didn’t connect at the buzzer.
Syracuse carried that momentum into overtime, especially Griffin, who had been held scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting in the last game, prompting Boeheim to question his effort afterward.
“The game was on the line,” Griffin said. “I felt like that was a play I could make, and I didn’t want to let my teammates down. I let them down the previous game and had to bounce back, they had my back so I couldn’t do nothing but give it back.”
Dolezaj delivered 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and four blocks, while Buddy Boeheim added 22 points despite missing all five of his 3-point attempts for SU.
Freshman point guard Kadary Richmond played most of the second half and overtime over starter Joe Girard III, and the rookie tallied 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks while Girard III was held to two points on 1-for-6 shooting in just 16 minutes.
Jim Boeheim said afterward that he was simply riding the hot hand in the backcourt and dismissed the notion of a change to the starting lineup moving forward.
Josh Mballa and Jayvon Graves scored 27 and 22 points, respectively, while Rochester native Jeenathan Williams added 19 for Buffalo (3-3).
The Bulls built their advantage as high as 16 points with a 57-41 edge five minutes into the second half before SU turned to the full-court press to spark its comeback bid.
Guerrier finished the rally by converting on a 3-point play inside with one minute, 16 seconds remaining, to give Syracuse an 85-82 edge for its first advantage since early in the first half. The sophomore forward played all 45 minutes and tallied his fourth double-double, already surpassing last year’s total.
Ronaldo Segu sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 87 apiece with 18 seconds left to set up the end-of-regulation sequence.
“This was a great comeback,” Jim Boeheim said. “At 16 down, I don’t think there was that much hope out there, but these guys just kept playing and kept making plays, tremendous effort, I’m really proud of them.”
Syracuse made just 3 of 19 attempts from behind the 3-point arc and missed its first 11 after finishing 2-for-18 in its previous game, a narrow 62-56 win over Northeastern on Wednesday.
Buffalo controlled the opening 20 minutes and held a 48-37 advantage at halftime. The Bulls shot 51 percent from the field and made 6 of 13 shots from behind the 3-point line, while SU went 0-for-7 from deep and shot 41 percent overall in the first half.
Buffalo registered 14 assists on 18 field goals and received 21 points off the bench before halftime.
