Coleman Hawkins registered the fifth triple-double in school history as No. 16 Illinois posted a comfortable 73-44 win over Syracuse on Tuesday in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest in Champaign, Ill.

Hawkins finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, joining Mark Smith (1978), Sergio McClain (2001) and Ayo Dosunmu (two in 2021) as Illinois players to record a triple-double.

FieldLevelMedia

