COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DRYDEN — Former South Jefferson standout Jake Hess scored a game-high 24 points to help Jefferson Community College outlast Tompkins-Cortland CC, 82-72, Wednesday in a Mid-State Conference men’s basketball game at Tompkins-Cortland.
Hess added eight rebounds and Isiah Murphy recorded 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for JCC (12-6 overall, 4-3 conference). Liam Bonk contributed 12 points. Joshua Newman added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Derek Brower scored 22 points for Tompkins-Cortland (4-13, 1-7). Devonte Henry added 15.
n Ashlyn Eyles led four players in double figures with 22 points as the Jefferson CC women’s basketball team raced past Tompkins-Cortland CC in the second half for a 76-53 Mid-State win in Dryden. Alyson Crosby scored 18 points and Chelsea Raven and Isabella Soluri each scored 14 points as JCC outscored TCCC 39-16 after halftime. Crosby added 19 rebounds and Eyles eight assists.
