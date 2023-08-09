NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Heuvelton native Paige McCormick is returning to Merrimack College, where she ended her playing career, to be an assistant coach with the women’s basketball team.
McCormick played for Merrimack in the 2021-22 season and spent last year as an assistant coach with the St. Lawrence University men’s team.
“Paige has been on my radar to become a part of my staff as soon as the opportunity presented itself,” said Merrimack head coach Kelly Morrone. “She’s hungry, motivated to work and has had a tremendous experience at St. Lawrence this past year. I look for people who maximize their time and potential. Paige doesn’t stand by to wait for things to happen; she makes things happen. Our players will feel that sentiment throughout her coaching style on the court, complemented with being a reliable resource off the court.”
McCormick, who led Heuvelton to three straight Class D state championships, started her collegiate career at UMass, then spent one year at Roberts Wesleyan before ending her career at Merrimack.
“I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to return to Merrimack as an assistant coach this season,” McCormick said. “The coaching staff has done a great job developing and leading this program to where it is now and I look forward to adding my experience and what I have learned in my time away to continue to propel this program in a positive direction.”
McCormick helped lead SLU to its first NCAA Division III Tournament appearance since the 2016-17 season last year.
