The father-son-fueled NCAA Tournament run for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team came to an end late Saturday night in the Sweet 16.
Quentin Grimes scored 14 points to lead the second-seeded and sixth-ranked Houston Cougars to a 62-46 victory over the No. 11 Orange in the Midwest Region matchup at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
Houston (27-3) advanced to its first Elite Eight since 1984 and will face 12th-seeded Oregon State at a time to be determined Monday night.
Buddy Boeheim scored 12 for Syracuse (18-10), finishing 3-for-13 from the field and 1-for-9 on 3-pointers as he and SU cooled off from their record pace.
“I got some looks I got to make, and I put that on myself,” Buddy Boeheim said. “(Dejon Jarreau) is a great defender, that’s a great defensive team, they’re a physical and aggressive defense, and we had some opportunities that we needed to capitalize on.”
The Orange was held to its lowest scoring output in the team’s tourney history and went through droughts of six-plus minutes in each half without a field goal, finished 5-for-23 on 3-pointers while shooting just 28 percent overall.
Syracuse entered having made 29 total 3-pointers in its first two NCAA Tournament games, marking a program record and the third most all-time through two rounds. Houston ranks top five nationally in defense for scoring, field goal percentage, and 3-point percentage.
“It’s the best defense that we’ve seen all year and they deserved to win,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said afterward.
Buddy Boeheim, the son of SU coach Jim Boeheim, finished with 14 total 3-pointers in the tourney to finish with the third highest total in SU history. He trails Gerry McNamara for the top two spots on the list. Buddy Boeheim led all players in the NCAA Tournament with a combined 13 through the first two rounds.
Joseph Girard III scored 12 points to match Boeheim for the team lead. Jesse Edwards added a team-high six rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes off the bench for SU.
Justin Gorham delivered 13 points and 10 rebounds, Marcus Sasser scored 12 points, and Dejon Jarreau added nine points, eight assists and eight rebounds for the Cougars.
Houston held a 30-20 advantage at halftime, closing the half on a 10-0 run and holding SU without a field goal over the final seven minutes.
The Orange went 1-for-10 on 3-pointers and shot just 25 percent before halftime. Buddy Boeheim led SU with six points but went just 1-for-7 and missed all four attempts from deep.
Syracuse reached the Sweet 16 for the 20th time in Jim Boeheim’s 45 seasons as head coach, which is the second most all-time behind Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (25). SU last advanced further in 2016 when it reached the Final Four.
“This season was full of roller coasters,” said SU senior forward/center, Marek Dolezaj. ““Everybody counted us out, they told us we didn’t belong in March Madness, and I think we proved everyone wrong and showed people that we deserved to be here.”
