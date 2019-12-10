POTSDAM — Chris Hulbert scored 29 points, with 21 coming on 3-point baskets, to lead the Clarkson men’s basketball team to an 81-78 victory over St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League game Tuesday.
Reese Swedberg scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Clarkson (3-5 overall, 1-2 conference) and Matt Higgins added 12 points.
Luke Hicks led the Saints (1-6, 0-3) with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Andrew Geschickter scored 16 points and Trent Adamson supplied 12. Christopher Jeffrey scored 11 points and grabbed 19 rebounds.
n Katie Frederick scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team to a 74-44 win over Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Olivia Barringer scored 11 points and Ava McCann added 10 for the Saints (4-4, 2-1).
Hannah Earl led Clarkson (4-4, 0-3) with 14 points and Molly Stewart scored 12.
