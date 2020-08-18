Syracuse University junior Alan Griffin was granted a waiver of the transfer residence requirement by the NCAA and is immediately eligible to play for the Orange, according to a team press release issued Tuesday.
Griffin, a guard from Ossining, has two years of eligibility remaining after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Illinois.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing will have a shot to play a key role from the onset with SU’s starting small forward role vacated by the loss of All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, Elijah Hughes, to the NBA Draft.
“I’m very relieved to have that taken care of,” Griffin stated of the NCAA waiver process in the release. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to since I came to Syracuse.”
Griffin averaged 8.9 and 4.5 rebounds per game in 28 appearances last season for the Illini. He made 47 total three-pointers to rank second for Illinois and his percentage from deep (.416) led the team. As a freshman, Griffin averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in limited action across 30 games.
Griffin had already enrolled and is taking summer classes while participating in the team’s voluntary on-campus workouts that started in mid-July.
Griffin was also a state high school standout at Archbishop Stepinac High School, leading the program to a 27-5 record and the state Federations championship as a senior in 2018. He garnered Class AA CHSAA first-team all-state honors that season and posted averages of 19.2 points, 10 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.4 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game.
Griffin is the son of former Seton Hall men’s basketball standout, Adrian Griffin, and Audrey Griffin, who was a track and field star for the Pirates.
Syracuse finished 18-14 overall and 10-10 in the ACC last season, reaching the quarterfinals of the conference tournament before the season was halted due to COVID-19. The schedule for the upcoming campaign has yet to be released.
SIDIBE JOINS NABC COALITION
Syracuse senior center Bourama Sidibe was recently selected to serve on the National Association of Basketball Coaches Player Development Coalition.
The NABC announced the formation of the group, a diverse collection of Division I men’s basketball players who will provide valuable feedback on issues in the sport. The coalition will also provide members with numerous personal and professional development opportunities.
Sidibe is one of 11 players nationally to be chosen and one of three in the ACC, joining North Carolina sophomore Armando Bacot and Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr.
“Our priority as coaches is to support student-athlete development both on and off the court,” NABC executive director Craig Robinson stated in a news release.
“As the NABC continues its advocacy and policy work on issues impacting out game, it’s vital that input form student-athletes be central to those efforts. Whether its NIL (name, image, likeness rights), transfer parameters, social justice, COVID-19, or a host of other important topics currently impacting college basketball, we will make sure student-athletes’ voices are heard.”
SU WOMEN’S STAFF ADDS MARCUM
John Marcum was hired as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Syracuse women’s basketball team in July, according to a release from the team on Tuesday.
“John is one of the premier recruiters in the country and his knowledge of the game will be an asset to our program immediately,” said SU women’s basketball head coach, Quentin Hillsman.
Marcum worked as the top assistant coach at Butler for the last three seasons, and previously coached for Grand Canyon, East Carolina, Indiana State, Cal Baptist, and Oklahoma Baptist.
