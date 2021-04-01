COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WATERTOWN — Tim Lamay has been hired as Jefferson Community College’s new women’s basketball coach, replacing Josh Woodward.
Lamay previously served as the assistant women’s basketball coach at North County CC in Saranac Lake and the women’s volleyball coach at the school. He replaces Riley Luckie, who was hired on an interim basis in October.
A native of Malone, Lamay helped guide NCCC to the NJCAA Region III title in 2020.
Both NCCC and JCC had their 2020-21 women’s basketball seasons canceled because of coronavirus pandemic precautions.
Lamay graduated from NCCC in 2014 before transferring to SUNY Canton, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health and fitness promotion, with a business concentration. Also at SUNY Canton, he was an assistant with the men’s basketball team in 2014-15.
At the high school level, Lamay won two Section 10 boys basketball titles with Malone.
