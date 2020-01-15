WATERTOWN — After going a month between games, the Jefferson Community College men’s basketball team is trying to regain its “game legs.”
The Cannoneers, who are coming off of their 10th win of the season Tuesday against Cayuga CC, have played three games in January and won two of them. After defeating SUNY ESF at home on Jan. 8, 83-71, JCC (10-4 overall, 2-1 conference) fell to Finger Lakes Community College on the road, 108-81.
It was apparent in Tuesday’s game against Cayuga that the Cannoneers are still trying to find that groove they were in last semester that propelled them to an 8-3 record and a seven-game win streak to close out 2019.
“We’ve kind of stumbled out of the gate, not bad, but we just haven’t got back into a basketball groove yet, but it will happen,” Coach Joe Vaadi said. “This is a good group of guys and they’ll work at it, they want to win and they want to play together.”
JCC benefitted early Tuesday from Cayuga’s equally slow start and went into halftime trailing by one. Part of JCC’s problem was struggling to find a good pace. After starting the first half slow, the Cannoneers began the second half sprinting, neither strategy worked particularly well and kept JCC from gaining momentum.
“I attribute that to not having our game legs,” Vaadi said. “This is our third game in a month and there are such things as game legs, we all know that and I think we’ll come into a little bit. I liked what I saw the last five or six minutes, it was the team that I saw at the end of the semester so hopefully it carries over.”
Once the Cannoneers found their groove in those final minutes, they were able to distance themselves from the Spartans and ultimately win by 13.
“We had to get a good shots, we knew that we could get inside on them and work in and out,” Jake Hess said. “We were working out and in and took a lot 3-pointers in the first half. So we decided to work inside and out, get the post men some touches and everything started to flow from there.”
JCC doesn’t have another conference game until Jan. 29 when it travels to play Tompkins Cortland Community College. The Panthers begin a stretch of three straight conference games for the Cannoneers with other two being rematches against Finger Lakes and Cayuga.
However, tonight, Jefferson will take a trip down I-81 to Onondaga Community College to play the Lazers at 7 p.m.
RAVEN GETS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
After scoring a team-high 26 points against Cayuga on Tuesday evening, Chelsey Raven was awarded Jefferson Community College’s Athlete of the Week honor. She also scored 26 points against Finger Lakes this past Saturday. Raven’s performance helped the Cannoneers earn back-to-back wins which evens their record at 6-6. These past two wins against Finger Lakes and Cayuga improve the team’s record to 3-0 in the conference.
SCOVILLE JOINS JCC MEN’S
Former South Jefferson standout Mitch Scoville has joined Jefferson CC’s men’s basketball team for the spring semester. He’s made an appearance in all three of January’s games and is averaging 3.7 minutes per game.
