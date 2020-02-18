WATERTOWN — Josh Newman scored a team-high 23 points and brought down 17 rebounds to give Jefferson Community College men’s basketball a 94-82 Mid-State Athletic conference victory over Broome Community College to close out the regular season.
Newman played 34 minutes, the only other Cannoneer to play more was Isaiah Murphy who finished with 11 points and 10 assists in 39 minutes. Jake Hess also contributed 21 points for JCC (15-8 overall).
Quartus Steika scored 21 points for Broome (7-19) while Tron Smith had 19. The Cannoneers will host a Regio 3 playoff game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
n Three Jefferson Community College players collected double-doubles as the Cannoneers wrapped up the women’s basketball regular season with a 64-52 Mid-State Athletic conference victory over SUNY Broome on Tuesday night.
Chelsey Raven (19 points, 14 rebounds), Ashlyn Eyles (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Alyson Crosby (14 points, 21 rebounds) led the Cannoneers (13-8, 10-2). JCC will find out who it plays in the Region 3 tournament when the seeds are announced on Thursday.
Vivian Ladd lead all scorers with 21 points for the Hornets (8-16, 4-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.