WATERTOWN — Jeremiah Smith poured in 24 points as Jefferson Community College edged past Onondaga CC 72-70 in a Mid-State Conference men’s basketball game Thursday at JCC.
Ibrahim Wally and Shamell Ponds each added 11 points for the Cannoneers, who played to a 35-35 halftime tie with the Lazers.
Smith, Isaiah Lemon and Ikechukwu Ezike Jr. each grabbed eight rebounds as JCC (2-4, 2-3) outrebounded Onondaga 45-30.
Isaiah Warmack scored 25 points for the Lazers (3-4, 1-3), and Jaylen Warmack scored 19 points.
ONONDAGA CC 92, JEFFERSON CC 67
Zhane Holmes scored 26 points as Onondaga CC rolled past Jefferson CC in a Mid-State game at JCC.
Hannah Durand added 20 points and Ryleigh Endres contributed 11 for the Lazers (5-1, 4-0), which led 43-33 at halftime.
Gabrielle Morley led JCC (4-2, 2-1) with 19 points. Torie Moore contributed 14. Emily Farrand pulled down nine rebounds and Morley eight.
