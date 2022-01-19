FREDONIA — MeSean Johnson stole the ball with seven seconds left to help the SUNY Potsdam men’s basketball team to a 66-65 win over Fredonia in a SUNYAC game Wednesday.
Brandon Segar Jr. led the Bears (6-6 overall, 4-3 conference) with 17 points. Parker Kelly added 13 points.
Aaron Collins led Fredonia (1-14, 1-7) with 22 points.
n Brett Talbert led six players in double figures as Genesee Community College stormed past Jefferson CC in a Mid-State Conference game in Batavia.
Jalen Willis followed with 12, Darius Brown and Kyle Becford added 11, and Anthony Gray and Antwan Williams scored 10 for Genesee (9-4, 3-0).
Isiah Murphy scored a game-high 32 points for JCC (4-9, 0-3). Jaraen Crockett added 11.
n Katie Pitcher scored 19 points to lead host Fredonia to a 75-61 win over SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC women’s basketball game.
Lauren Mickley scored 15 points and Renee Park added 14 for the Blue Devils (8-7, 3-5).
Dyamon Hunter led the Bears (8-5, 3-4) with 21 points.
n Marin Abe delivered 19 points as Genesee CC rallied in the second half to defeat Jefferson CC 63-58 in a Mid-State game in Batavia.
Julianna Amesbury added 14 points and Sarah McGinnis 13 for the Cougars (6-4, 2-0).
Emily Farrand scored 16 points and Gabrielle Morley 15 for JCC (7-4, 2-1). Hannah Malbouf added 13 and Josie Barton 10.
