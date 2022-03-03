Juli Boeheim, the wife of Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim, was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon at the Destiny USA mall parking lot, according to multiple reports.
Boeheim had her purse stolen but no one was harmed, per WSYR-TV in Syracuse, citing sources from the Syracuse Police Department.
The report states that Boeheim was approached by a male suspect while in her car around 2:08 p.m. and after engaging in a conversation, he brought out a gun and reached into Boeheim’s car to grab her purse. The suspect then got into a car with others and drove away.
The investigation remained active Wednesday. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department (315-442-5222).
Juli Boeheim is the co-founder of the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, which works to help Syracuse-area kids in a variety of ways and provides support for cancer research and advocacy. She is also a regular attendee at SU games in the Carrier Dome and often on the road.
Jim and Juli Boeheim were married in 1997 and have two sons who play for the Orange, Jimmy and Buddy, and a daughter Jamie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.