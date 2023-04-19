Erika Lambert is spending her first week as an NCAA Division I head coach introducing herself to the North Florida University community while transitioning her family from Abilene, Texas, to Jacksonville, Fla.
That whirlwind isn’t complete, though, without throwing her north country home into the mix.
“(I) really just want to shout out my hometown and my home community at South Jefferson. They always have been really proud of me and supportive even though I’ve been away for a long time,” said Lambert, a native of Mannsville, during her introductory interview this week. “Especially now just getting to hear from all those people congratulating me on the head coaching job is really special, I don’t take that for granted.”
Lambert, a 2004 South Jefferson graduate and former Division I basketball player who was hired April 6 for her first Division I women’s basketball head coaching job, was formally introduced to the North Florida campus Wednesday at the UNF Arena’s Bank Of England Suite. She met in person with her team for the first time Tuesday.
Lambert, who was an assistant and associate head coach at Division I Abilene Christian University for seven years prior to taking the North Florida position, said she received the job offer from athletic director Nick Morrow while she was attending the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Dallas. She said the first person she called after taking the call from Morrow was her husband, Paul. The next person she called was her high school coach at South Jefferson, Pat Bassett.
“I think it says a lot that (he’s) somebody that I still rely on and want to celebrate things with and ask for advice from,” Lambert said. “ ... (I) learned pretty much everything that I knew about basketball from him, so that’s the type of relationship that I want to have with my players as the years go on and down the line, too.”
Aside from all the well-wishes, Lambert, 36, said she’s been tied to the phone trying to assemble her team and coaching staff, chatting with possible recruits and beginning to establish a winning culture for a program that went 7-20 last season, 4-13 in Atlantic Sun Conference play. Lambert, who played for South Jefferson and then the College of Charleston as Erika Smith, is just the third head coach in the history of the North Florida program, which has been in existence for 31 years and a Division I program for 18.
“In some ways it does feel like a blank canvas,” Lambert said. “ ... We kind of are taking this thing into a new era so I’m excited about that. I had the chance to talk with our players (Tuesday) just about the difference between what it looks like to be average and what it looks like to conduct yourself with championship mentality and championship behavior.”
Lambert, whose favorite player growing up was Tennessee and WNBA All-Star Tamika Catchings, said she plans to establish an offensively efficient team and is setting a goal for future Ospreys teams of averaging 75 points per game, a philosophy that contrasts with her reputation in college as a defensive standout, setting a College of Charleston record for career blocks.
“I would like to be in a spot where we compete in the top three of the A-Sun every year and where we have a chance to compete in postseason play, because I’ve experienced that as a coach, and I really want these kids to get to do that on a regular basis,” she said.
Lambert, who began her coaching career at Charleston Southern and coached in Ohio and Minnesota before joining Abilene in 2015, said she realized a few years ago that she wanted to lead her own program.
“It’s always been about just having a positive impact on young people,” she said. “But there definitely got to a point a few years ago where I just started seeing things differently and felt like I had been given a lot of responsibility as an assistant and the opportunity to make big decisions, and I feel like leadership has always been my inclination anyway. So, yeah, a few years ago I decided I really want to be a head coach and lead my own program.”
Lambert said she has always been goal-oriented and brought up Bassett again, remembering how she entered a meeting with Bassett prior to her freshman season at South Jefferson with a list of goals she wanted to achieve.
“I can remember him going through this with me but also saying, ‘OK, you want to play Division I basketball, you want to earn a scholarship, but there’s thousands of Ericas in the country, what are you going to be willing to do to set yourself apart?’” Lambert said. “And he challenged me like that all through high school, and that really was ultimately what led me to understanding how hard I had to work to be able to come to this level.”
Lambert continued acknowledging the impact of coaching in her career, citing other South Jefferson coaches in her North Florida introduction.
“I played for great coaches, so coach Bassett and coach (Nancy) Wilson and coach (Temple) Elmore (of College of Charleston), those are the three big basketball coaches for me, but I’ve had so many others too, coach (Julie) Storms and coach (Terry) Burgess (of South Jefferson), just people who have poured into my life and it’s not a small thing. We know that coaches can have a huge impact. ... I think about them often.”
