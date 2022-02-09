POTSDAM — David Corrales Marco led Hobart with 19 points in an 89-70 victory over Clarkson in a Liberty League men’s basketball game Wednesday at Alumni Gymnasium.
Jackson Meshanic scored 14 points and Chandler Owenby added 13 for the Statesmen (9-11 overall, 6-7 conference).
Chris Hulbert paced Clarkson (5-16, 2-12) with 20 points and Blake Gearhart added 18.
n Alyssas Juergens scored 11 points to lead the Rochester Institute of Technology women’s basketball team to a 46-39 victory over Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Rochester.
Kaleesha Joseph added 10 points and Sydney Pearson grabbed 10 rebounds for the Tigers (10-8 overall, 7-6 conference).
Elaina Porter scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Clarkson (5-14, 4-9).
n The Jefferson Community College women’s basketball team rolled past Genessee CC, 90-69, at Watertown. JCC improved to 13-7 overall.
