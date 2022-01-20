Jim Boeheim is finding a spark from a source he has long been reluctant to tap into for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team.
Symir Torrence has emerged off the bench for SU, prompting Boeheim to explore a three-guard lineup over the last two games while getting production outside the starting unit that had eluded the Orange throughout his 46th season as head coach.
Syracuse (9-9 overall, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) will need another strong performance from its sixth man against No. 5/6 Duke at noon Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., for a conference clash to be televised on ESPN.
“I thought Symir was good in the first half, I thought he did some really good things,” Jim Boeheim said after SU beat Clemson, 91-78, on Tuesday.
“We rely on our starters, there are quite a few teams like us in the country. We rely on those guys but it’s good to get Symir in there and give us something, and we’ll see what happens moving forward.”
Syracuse entered the week ranked last among NCAA Division I teams in bench points per game (6.6) and were among the bottom three teams in bench minutes as Boeheim has leaned on his traditionally tight rotation.
Torrence — the Syracuse native and Marquette transfer — has shined with his limited chances recently, shooting a combined 6-for-10 for 14 points and seven assists in an average of 13.6 minutes over the past three games. The junior point guard has provided an additional ball handler to help SU combat pressure defenses, a capable slasher and distributor, and active defender atop SU’s 2-3 zone.
Boeheim has seemingly taken note and for portions of the last two outings, paired Torrence alongside Joe Girard III in the backcourt while shifting starting shooting guard Buddy Boeheim to a forward spot in the defensive alignment.
The trio of Torrence, Girard III and Buddy Boeheim played together on the AAU circuit in high school, but they had rarely all shared the court for the Orange before the past week.
“Buddy knows the zone better than anybody, obviously he’s been here longer than anybody and has known it his whole life, so he can play both spots and Symir comes in and does a good job of giving energy and effort,” Girard III said. “That’s what you need to do in the zone, so when all three of us are out there, it kind of just clicked.”
He added: “It’s about matchups, too, coach does a good job knowing what’s going to work and what isn’t going to work. He’s seen it work against a few teams now and he picks his spots.”
Syracuse freshman forward Benny Williams, meanwhile, has seemed to fall further out of favor amid a season-long struggle to carve out a significant role off the SU bench.
The 6-foot-8, 208-pound forward entered as a promising four-star prospect but has averaged just 2.0 points and 1.4 rebound in 12.7 minutes per game.
Over the last three games, Williams has missed his only shot attempt and played a combined nine scoreless minutes with a pair of blocks in two appearances.
He was a healthy scratch in last Saturday’s 76-71 loss to Florida State, the only game in which he hasn’t played, and was seen shooting jumpers with an assistant coach in the Carrier Dome soon after the game ended.
“There’s nothing to ask about Benny,” Boeheim said regarding Williams’ playing time during an ACC head coach conference call with media earlier this week.
“He’s struggled in every game he’s played in, and he’s struggled in every practice,” Boeheim added. “He’s just not ready right now to help us.”
Boeheim also noted that senior center Bourama Sidibe has looked better in recent practices as he works back from knee injuries that have cost him all but a combined four games since the start of last season.
Sidibe scored off a spin move in the paint during an early two-minute stint off the bench against Clemson, his second appearance of the season and first in six games.
Sophomore center Frank Anselem has been limited to a combined 16 minutes in the past three games, and Boeheim stated that his defense needs to improve but credited his work ethic after the Clemson victory.
SU AMONG NCAA LEADERS
Syracuse entered Thursday with a trio of players among the NCAA Division I stat leaders.
Buddy Boeheim has played more total minutes than any player at 683 for the season, and his average of 37.6 per game is tied for third nationally.
Junior center Jesse Edwards ranked 12th among all Division I players with an average of three blocks per game.
Girard III is tied for 24th in total 3-pointers (51) and 18th with a 3-point percentage of 45.54.
NOTABLE SPLITS
Syracuse entered Thursday with one of the widest gaps between the adjusted efficiency rankings of its offense and defense, and one of the largest home-away margins among the top Division I scoring units.
According to KenPom stats, Syracuse ranks 15th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency ranking and 229th in the defensive metric.
Syracuse is averaging 85 points per game in the Carrier Dome and 70.9 in away and neutral-site outings. Only three teams among the top 25 scoring offenses — UCLA (21.1), Iowa (17) and Kentucky (14.5) — have posted a larger discrepancy between home and away/neutral scoring average than SU’s mark of 14.1.
