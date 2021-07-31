After playing a lead role in a Roberts Wesleyan run to the NCAA Division II women’s basketball East Region finals, Heuvelton’s Paige McCormick found herself at a center court crossroads.
Heuvelton’s three-time New York State Class D Player of the Year, who earned an NCAA Division I scholarship at the University of Massachusetts, still had one year of eligibility to play as a graduate student. But she also wanted follow up on potential opportunities to serve as an assistant coach in the collegiate ranks.
“I really thought that I was done playing and I really want to coach,” McCormick said.
“But then I realized how much I love playing and how much I wanted to play another year.”
As it turns out, she earned a chance to follow both paths.
She earned an offer to join the Division I Merrimack College coaching staff but later passed on the offer when she decided that she wanted to play as a graduate student in her final year of eligibility.
But not at Roberts Wesleyan. She returned to the transfer portal that led her from UMass to become an All-Conference player with the Red Hawks.
“I love exploring and going to new places so I decided to transfer again,” McCormick said. “I decided to go into the portal and see where it would lead.”
It lead her back to Merrimack and interviews with head coach Kelly Morrone, who was ready to hire her as an assistant coach. Merrimack, located north of Boston, plays in the Northeast Conference.
“Merrimack called me and said they had a scholarship open,” McCormick said. “So I head down there next week for the final weeks of the summer session to get acquainted with the school and the coaches. It was a great opportunity for me.”
And it got even better.
“In talking to the coach, I was told that they wanted me to get my master’s degree and come back to Merrimack as a coach the following season. I am so excited.”
McCormick, who earned a degree in public health at Roberts Wesleyan, plans to get her master’s degree in community health at Merrimack.
“It really worked well. I will get to play another year and I will get a degree in community, health which I have always been interested in. This also gives me another career option along with coaching.”
She also be coaching at the 3S Training 315 Summer Basketball Camp in Macedon, starting on Aug. 12. 3S Training was founded by former Ogdensburg Free Academy athletic standout Chris Sargent, who hired McCormick as the girls coach at camp. Coaching the boys at the camp are two former pro players — Syracuse University standout Eric Devendorf and Clarkson stalwart Maques Charlton.
“I really can’t wait to get started at the camp, it is a great opportunity for me to learn. Chris Sargent knows so much about training and strength training,” McCormick said.
“I plan to learn a great deal from all of them.”
