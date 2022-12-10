Freshman Judah Mintz made his imprint on the Syracuse-Georgetown men’s basketball rivalry on the day that SU honored a legendary point guard who helped ignite the passion behind the annual series.
Mintz finished with 16 points and career highs of 10 assists and five steals to lead the Orange to an 83-64 victory over the Hoyas before 20,370 fans Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Senior center Jesse Edwards added 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots for SU (6-4 overall), which will next host Monmouth (1-8) in another nonconference game at 7 Monday night at the Dome.
Georgetown fell to 5-6 overall in its sixth season under head coach Patrick Ewing, the star center for the Hoyas in the 1980s that factored into cultivating the peak of the feud between former Big East Conference foes.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and beloved former SU point guard Dwayne “Pearl” Washington were formally recognized as members of the SU Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony that further added to the vintage vibes of the matchup.
“There’s still a certain amount of feeling with Georgetown that will carry on, it’s obviously not what it once was, but it’s still Georgetown, so it’s still a big game, especially for me,” Boeheim said. “I don’t know about these guys, but for me it is.”
Mintz delivered his first career double-double, and the rookie point guard doubled his previous career high of five assists, which he matched last game.
Mintz made just 3-of-9 from the floor but went 10-for-11 on free throws and set up a series of key plays for the SU offense in his best performance as a facilitator thus far. He also provided a lift on defense that helped SU score 24 points off turnovers and 14 on the fast break.
Mintz is averaging 14.1 points, which ranked 10th among NCAA Division I freshmen entering the day, to go with 3.9 dimes (assists) and 1.8 steals per game.
“I thought he really played like a point guard tonight,” Boeheim said. “He can score, and we need him to score, but he made some really good passes.”
Joseph Girard III and Benny Williams added 15 and 13 points, respectively, to help SU build its all-time edge in the prominent series to 53-45 over Georgetown. The Orange holds a 4-2 edge since Ewing took the reins for the Hoyas, and the home team has won the past five overall in the matchup.
Edwards made 10 of 14 from the field to continue a superb stretch for the 6-foot-11 center that has keyed SU’s three-game winning streak.
Over that span, Edwards has averaged 20 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks while shooting better than 76 percent from the field. He is averaging 11.4 boards and 2.7 blocks per game for the year and entered as the ACC leader in each category.
Syracuse surrendered nine unanswered points to start the game and trailed by as much as 11 in the first half. SU became more active in the 2-3 zone to quickly rally back and led 45-34 at halftime, never trailing after the intermission.
John Bol Ajak and Symir Torrence gave strong contributions off the bench to help spark a 16-2 run before the break to seize control.
Boeheim was joined by his wife, Juli, and their daughter, Jamie, on the court and appeared emotional as he expressed gratitude toward his family and the SU fans during the halftime ceremony. He joked afterward that during the sloppy start, he expected to hear mostly boos when he appeared at halftime.
The 47th-year coach also spoke of his fondness for Washington, who he called “still the most exciting player that I’ve ever seen, and you’ve ever seen,” in his brief speech.
Washington, who died of brain cancer at age 52 in April 2016, was represented by a slew of family members to accept his place in the SU Ring of Honor.
The charismatic point guard ranks 27th all-time on the SU scoring list (1,490 points), fourth in assists (637) and fifth in steals (220). He was an All-American from 1984-86, a three-time All-Big East selection, and his popularity was a critical factor in SU gaining lasting national prominence.
“Pearl is the most exciting player we’ve ever had,” Boeheim, now 78, said afterward. “He changed the program, he changed the national emphasis for our program, and he was a great guy to be around. From the first day I saw him, he was the most exciting player I’ve ever seen, and he still is.”
