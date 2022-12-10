Freshman Judah Mintz made his imprint on the Syracuse-Georgetown men’s basketball rivalry on the day that SU honored a legendary point guard who helped ignite the passion behind the annual series.

Mintz finished with 16 points and career highs of 10 assists and five steals to lead the Orange to an 83-64 victory over the Hoyas before 20,370 fans Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome.

