SYRACUSE — Syracuse University men’s basketball fans have experienced love at first sight with freshman point guard Judah Mintz for performances like he delivered Tuesday night.
Mintz scored 16 of his game-high 20 points in the second half and tallied nine assists to save the 18,957 in attendance from another heartbreaker as SU beat No. 22/23 North Carolina State, 75-72, on Valentine’s Day in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse (16-10 overall, 9-6 ACC) secured its first regular-season win over a ranked opponent since beating then 16th-ranked Virginia Tech on Jan. 23, 2021, breaking a six-game losing streak against the Top 25.
Syracuse gained a Quad 2 victory in the NCAA Net Rankings with a chance for another when it hosts Duke (18-8, 9-6) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Dome for a nationally televised game on ESPN.
“It feels great to get a win, especially a close one at the end of the game,” Mintz said. “Obviously, we’ve had some trouble closing out this year, but to finally finish one out, especially against a Top 25 team like N.C. State is a real confidence booster for us.”
He added: “We’ve been in situations like that before, it was nothing new to us, and I think we’re getting more mature as the season goes on.”
Jesse Edwards delivered 18 points and 16 rebounds, including his first career 3-pointer, as he and Mintz were among five players to score double figures for SU.
Joe Girard III scored 14 points while Chris Bell and Maliq Brown added 11 and 10, respectively, for the Orange.
Syracuse made 16 of 17 free throws to help close out the victory after losing its previous three games that were decided by five points or less.
“This is the first one of these games, we’ve had two here against really good teams, and we just couldn’t make a play right at the end, and today we made plays at the end that you have to make to win,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “We made our free throws, Judah made some really nice drives, and he made his free throws.”
Mintz made a pair of foul shots with 24 seconds left to extend SU’s advantage to 75-72 and North Carolina State was unable to get an open shot attempt to potentially tie the game after the ensuing timeout.
Mintz also made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 70 apiece with two minutes and 39 seconds left among his several key buckets down the stretch. He scored double figures after halftime for the second straight game and made all five of his foul shots.
“It’s just my intensity,” Mintz said. “We knew they were going to try to make a push in the second half and I just told our guys that we’re going to make our own push, and that’s what we did. It’s really just attention to detail and my intensity I always try to pick up in the second half.”
Edwards also delivered in key moments after struggling to finish inside early against the defense of 6-foot-9, 275-pound D.J. Burns Jr.
Edwards scored 13 of his 18 in the second half, including a three-point play, scoring through contact to push SU ahead, 73-70, with 1:47 left.
The 6-foot-11 senior center also made his first career 3-pointer with 9:10 left to extend SU’s advantage to 59-54 and elicit the loudest response of the night from the Dome crowd. Edwards got stuck with the ball on the perimeter with the shot clock winding down and had to take the shot from deep.
“If you don’t win the game when he makes that, something is wrong, because it’s telling you that you’re going to win the game when that goes in,” Boeheim said.
Edwards joked afterward: “For me, it’s daily business, the 3-pointers, you know? I just saw one second on the clock and pulled it. ... You never know when that one prayer is going to go in, but it felt great, good touch, but overall, I just threw it up.”
Syracuse limited All-ACC candidate Terquavion Smith to 14 points on 5-for-16 shooting, including two points with a 1-for-8 mark from the field in the first half.
Jarkel Joiner, Jack Clark, and Burns Jr. each scored 15 to lead the Wolfpack (20-7, 10-6).
