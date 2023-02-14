SYRACUSE — Syracuse University men’s basketball fans have experienced love at first sight with freshman point guard Judah Mintz for performances like he delivered Tuesday night.

Mintz scored 16 of his game-high 20 points in the second half and tallied nine assists to save the 18,957 in attendance from another heartbreaker as SU beat No. 22/23 North Carolina State, 75-72, on Valentine’s Day in the JMA Wireless Dome.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.