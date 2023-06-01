Judah Mintz is coming back for a second season with the Syracuse University men’s basketball team.
The star point guard announced via the team website Wednesday night that he is removing his name from NBA draft consideration to return to the Orange for his upcoming sophomore campaign.
Mintz, who ranked third among all Division I freshmen in scoring last year, unveiled his plans on the final day for early entrants to withdraw from the draft and maintain NCAA eligibility.
The 6-foot-3, 172-pound native of Fort Washington, Md., averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.8 steals during his electrifying rookie season. He led NCAA Division I freshmen in assist average, and was seventh in steals, topping all ACC players in the latter.
Mintz started all 32 games and was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team, All-ACC honorable mention, and Kyle Macy Freshman All-American Team.
He was one of 78 players invited to the NBA draft combine from May 15-19 in Chicago and received an additional workout with the Charlotte Hornets.
Mintz now returns to form a dynamic backcourt with four-star Notre Dame transfer J.J. Starling and represents the latest in several offseason victories for new SU head coach Adrian Autry.
In addition to Starling, SU landed four-star Auburn transfer and 6-foot-6 perimeter player, Chance Westry. They should each challenge for an immediate starting spot, likely alongside Mintz and returning junior forward, Benny Williams.
The Orange has also added 7-foot-4 Florida State center Naheem McLeod and Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr., each rated as three stars in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings.
Syracuse ranks 10th in the 247Sports team transfer class rankings and is tops in the ACC.
Mintz’s decision also ensures the return of SU’s entire six-player freshman class from a season ago with guard/forwards Chris Bell, Justin Taylor, Quadir Copeland, and forward Maliq Brown all contributing at various points as rookies. Center Peter Carey should also re-enter the mix from a medical redshirt following surgery to repair a knee condition.
Syracuse announced Wednesday that it will face Niagara in a nonconference game Dec. 21 in the JMA Wireless Dome.
The Orange has won the past 10 matchups against the Purple Eagles, tied for their eighth-most frequently played opponent. Niagara is led by fourth-year head coach and former Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy standout, Greg Paulus, who also starred at Duke.
Syracuse also recently unveiled nonconference games against New Hampshire on Nov. 6 at the Dome, and Dec. 17 against Oregon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Syracuse will host exhibition games against Daemen (Oct. 27) and College of St. Rose (Nov. 1).
Former SU standout Demetris Nichols was hired as an assistant to Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes, the school announced Wednesday.
Nichols was part of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors coaching staff last season and spent the prior year as a graduate assistant for his alma mater.
Nichols scored more than 1,300 points for the Orange from 2003-07, garnering All-American honorable mention from the Associated Press as a senior.
