Hunter Cattoor sparked a drastic turnaround from beyond the 3-point arc to help Virginia Tech secure the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball season split against Syracuse University.
Cattoor scored 20 points and went 6-for-10 from deep to lead the Hokies to the 85-70 victory over the Orange on Saturday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.
Judah Mintz scored a team-high 21 points for Syracuse (13-9 overall, 6-5 ACC), which fell behind by 19 at halftime and trailing by 12 or more for the remainder.
Syracuse will look to bounce back from consecutive losses when it hosts No. 6/7 Virginia at 7 p.m. Monday at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Cattoor struck for 15 in the first half — connecting on 5-for-8 from deep en route to matching his season high on 3-point field goals — to push Virginia Tech to a 52-33 halftime advantage.
The senior guard was in his fourth game back from a near-month long injury absence. He was out for SU’s 82-72 win over Virginia Tech on Jan. 11 at the JMA Dome.
His presence proved paramount as the Hokies finished 13-for-32 from deep, including an 11-for-20 mark in the first half to build the insurmountable edge. Virginia Tech matched a season-worst performance of 3-for-19 on 3-pointers in the loss to SU.
Grant Basile scored a team-high 25 points for Virginia Tech (13-8, 3-7) and Justyn Mutts added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Mintz finished with his highest scoring total in more than a month and delivered eight assists, making 9 of 13 free throws as one of the lone bright spots for SU.
Freshman Maliq Brown added 11 points and six rebounds in his first career start after being promoted ahead of sophomore Benny Williams. Fellow freshman Justin Taylor scored 12 points off the bench and went 4-for-7 on 3-pointers.
Both Brown and Taylor are Virginia natives and were the only SU players to reach double figures after Mintz.
Syracuse senior center Jesse Edwards was limited to nine points and five rebounds in 24 minutes — his fewest against an ACC foe this year — after picking up two fouls in the first six minutes.
Joe Girard III was held to seven points on 2-for-8 shooting, matching his lowest total in ACC play.
Syracuse entered at No. 97 in the NCAA Net Rankings while Virginia Tech was No. 55. The Orange missed an opportunity for a Quad 1 win and fell to a combined 1-7 in Quads 1 and 2, according to the Net formula.
