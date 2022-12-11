College basketball
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University has pushed back the start of its men’s basketball game against Monmouth on Monday to 8 p.m. due to the Orange men’s soccer team playing in the national title game at 6 p.m. the same night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
College basketball
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University has pushed back the start of its men’s basketball game against Monmouth on Monday to 8 p.m. due to the Orange men’s soccer team playing in the national title game at 6 p.m. the same night.
Syracuse is offering special $10 tickets to reserve seats in sections 115 and 304 to watch men’s soccer face Indiana for the national title on the video boards at the JMA Wireless Dome. The SU-Monmouth men’s basketball outing will follow at 8 p.m.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the soccer viewing. Tickets are available at cuse.com/tickets or at the Dome Box Office (Gate B) prior to the games.
Syracuse is making its first national final appearance in men’s soccer and vying for its first NCAA Division I crown in any sport since field hockey in 2015.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.