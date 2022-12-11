Tonight’s SU game now will start at 8

College basketball

SYRACUSE — Syracuse University has pushed back the start of its men’s basketball game against Monmouth on Monday to 8 p.m. due to the Orange men’s soccer team playing in the national title game at 6 p.m. the same night.

